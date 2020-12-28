"I like when people boo" - Cristiano Ronaldo speaks about playing in front of fans

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that he loves playing when the fans are booing him. The Juventus star added that it is 'boring' to play behind closed doors and wants the fans to return as soon as possible.

Football clubs around Europe have been playing most of their matches behind closed doors as the fans are barred from the stadium. Authorities are unwilling to let the fans back in as the spread of Coronavirus has shown no signs of slowing down.

🏆 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo presented with the ⁣PLAYER OF THE CENTURY⁣ 2001-2020⁣ Globe Soccer Award, by HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum — Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, at tonight’s gala pic.twitter.com/DK3B3My5t6 — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo was talking at the Globe Soccer Awards on Sunday when he expressed his desire to play in front of the fans soon. The Portuguese star claims that he misses them booing him on the pitch and driving him to perform better. He said:

"For me I have to be honest, to play in an empty stadium is boring in my opinion. We, the players, respect all the protocol and health is the most important thing of all, of course, but I don't like it, to be honest."

"I do it first of all because I love football. My passion is always football. I play for my family, my kids, my friends, the fans. But I don't like it, to be honest. It's so weird. I like when people boo Cristiano. When I touch the ball they 'boo', I like it. I hope in 2021 they can change the rules and we can see the stadiums full of people."

Cristiano Ronaldo named Player of the Century

Cristiano Ronaldo was named Player of the Century at the Globe Soccer Awards on Sunday. The Juventus star was acknowledged for his consistent display over the years and handed the award in Dubai.

Reports suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo was also awarded the 'Player of the Year' trophy, but the Portuguese star deemed it unfair. He refused to accept the award and handed it to Bayern Munich star, Robert Lewandowski, who was at his best in 2020.

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski is named the Player of the Year for the first time at the #GlobeSoccer Awards 👏 pic.twitter.com/umcqXvpFhY — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 27, 2020

Tuttosport report that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to accept the award as he believed he had won it because of public vote . The Juventus star wanted to put the limelight on Robert Lewandowski instead as he was touted to win the Ballon d'Or this year before it was scrapped.