“I like Salah and hope he comes to Saudi” - SPL star talks up move for Liverpool attacker

Al-Khaleej attacker Fabio Martins is expecting the Saudi Pro League to attempt to sign Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah in the January transfer window.

Salah has established himself as one of the best players in the world over the last seven years at Liverpool. The Egyptian is currently the Reds' fifth-highest goal scorer in history, having netted 188 goals and provided 81 assists in 309 appearances across all competitions.

Hence, it came as no surprise to learn that the Saudi Pro League earmarked Salah as a top transfer priority. SPL champions Al-Ittihad reportedly attempted to sign the 31-year-old this summer but had a verbal bid of £150 million rejected.

Martins addressed Al-Ittihad's approach while expressing his desire to compete against Salah in the Saudi Pro League. He told Stats Perform at the Thinking Football Summit (via 90min):

"If this transfer happens, it will be another big star arriving here to the country. Playing against Salah would be very special too. It didn't happen [this time] but I think in the next market in January, they will try for sure again to bring him, and let's see what happens."

He added:

"I will be very happy because Salah is a player that I like, he's similar to me, because of the hair, the way he plays. So, I like Salah, and I hope that he comes to Saudi."

Even though Liverpool are unlikely to entertain any offers for Mohamed Salah until next summer, the SPL are expected to attempt to land him in January again.

Liverpool and Mohamed Salah enjoy good start to the 2023-24 Premier League season

Liverpool have had a decent start to their 2023-24 Premier League season, while Mohamed Salah has also been amongst the goals. The 31-year-old's excellent form has continued despite Al-Ittihad's attempts to sign him.

Salah kicked off his season with a brilliant assist during the Reds' 1-1 draw against Chelsea on August 13. He then scored the rebound after his penalty was saved in a 3-1 win against Bournemouth the next week.

The Egypt skipper also provided an assist in Liverpool's 2-1 win against Newcastle United and scored against Aston Villa, helping his side secure a 3-0 win.

Mohamed Salah and Co. are currently third in the league with 10 points and will be looking to continue their winning streak against Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 16.