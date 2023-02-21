“I like to see him a lot” – NBA star reveals he watched all Argentina matches at 2022 World Cup for ‘incredible’ Lionel Messi

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has heaped praise on Argentina icon Lionel Messi, revealing that he watched all of La Albiceleste’s games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi fired on all cylinders to take Argentina to World Cup glory last year. He emerged as the unabashed star for his country, scoring seven goals and claiming three assists in seven games. It was the South American nation’s first World Cup triumph in 36 years, third overall.

NBA ace Doncic, who represented Real Madrid Baloncesto between 2015 and 2018, lauded Messi following the NBA All-Star game on Sunday (February 19). After the exhibition game, Doncic said that he diligently watched Argentina’s games at the 2022 World Cup and dubbed the 35-year-old Messi as one of the best in history:

“Incredible, incredible. He is one of the best players in history; I like to see him a lot,” said Doncic (via Diario AS). I watched all the Argentina matches. He is an incredible talent.”

Lionel Messi’s heroics won him the Golden Ball award in Qatar, making him the first player to win the coveted accolade twice (first in 2014).

Angel Di Maria says PSG overlooked Lionel Messi when burdening Kylian Mbappe with responsibility

Former Paris Saint-Germain superstar Angel Di Maria has said that France and Les Parisiens rely too heavily on Kylian Mbappe. The Argentine hinted that PSG gave Mbappe too much power and did not take Lionel Messi’s presence into account.

Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, but France President Emmanuel Macron requested him to remain in Paris. Over the last few years, he has become France and PSG’s poster boy, and Di Maria feels the responsibility weighs heavily on him.

6. Lewandowski - 33 "Messi is finished."Most G/A in 22/231. Messi- 462. Mbappe- 443. Neymar- 404. Haaland- 375. Rashford 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 - 356. Lewandowski- 33 "Messi is finished."Most G/A in 22/231. Messi 🇦🇷 - 462. Mbappe 🇫🇷 - 443. Neymar 🇧🇷 - 404. Haaland 🇳🇴 - 375. Rashford 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 - 356. Lewandowski 🇵🇱 - 33 https://t.co/iPdxb77i2q

Di Maria told ESPN Argentina:

“I think France in general have given Mbappe a lot of responsibility. The people, the president, PSG. They made him stay when he could have left and gave him all the power to be him and no one else. But there's a big difference; they gave him all that power with the best in history (Messi) next to him.”

Shouldering the responsibility for being his team's talisman, Mbappe has fared quite well for PSG this season. He has bagged 27 goals and six assists in 28 games across competitions.

