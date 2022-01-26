"I'll speak to Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe when I get back" - Achraf Hakimi on the possibility of taking set-pieces for PSG

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi believes he can take over free-kick duties at the club from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe after his set-piece heroics at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The 22-year-old struck a late winner for Morocco against Malawi in the Round of 16 last night, executing a sublime free-kick from range to make it 2-1 and send the Atlas Lions into the quarter-finals.

This came on the back of a similar goal in their previous match against Gabon in the group stages, as Hakimi whipped home an unstoppable effort from a similar angle and range to save a point.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup



Should he be on free-kick duty at PSG? Achraf Hakimi 🤝 scoring free-kick bangers at AFCONShould he be on free-kick duty at PSG? Achraf Hakimi 🤝 scoring free-kick bangers at AFCONShould he be on free-kick duty at PSG? 👀 https://t.co/cPSZ18dJgg

The player is now confident of taking over the same duties at PSG too once he returns to the side from the tournament as Hakimi is currently behind Messi, Mbappe and Neymar in the free-kick hierarchy.

Speaking to ESPN about potentially shouldering set-piece responsibilities for the Ligue 1 giants, he said:

"In Paris, we have a lot of players who can take free kicks."

"There's Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, I try, but it's difficult. I'll speak to them when I get back to Paris."

"Right now I'm focusing on the national team, but afterwards, we'll see what happens in Paris."

The PSG right-back was named the man of the match for his latest heroics and became the first player to score two free-kicks in a single AFCON tournament since 2008.

Both his goals have been highly decisive for Morocco and top quality too, but Hakimi feels his strike against the Panthers was the best of his career while acknowledging his second goal too.

"The goal against Gabon was beautiful, the best of my career, but today I was lucky too, with another goal."

"I don't know which is more beautiful, I need to look at them again, but they're difficult to score from that angle."

"Sometimes I work on this kind of thing in training, and it's working -- I can do it very well -- so I'm happy when I can do this kind of shot in the game after working on it so much."

PSG ace to take up penalty duties next?

Having now firmly cemented his place in the Moroccan squad as the chief set-piece taker, Hakimi has now set his sights on getting penalty duties too.

However, head coach Vahid Halilhodzic isn't fully convinced the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan defender is up to the task.

He said:

"After training he always wants to shoot and take free kicks."

"He's among the last there in training, always taking free kicks from both sides."

Also Read Article Continues below

"Now he even wants penalties, but I've said to him: 'When you're taking penalties for Paris, then you can take them for us,' with Neymar, Mbappe, it [won't be easy]."

Edited by S Chowdhury