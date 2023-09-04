“I love you Lionel Messi” – Selena Gomez sends message to Inter Miami superstar after watching him live

After being utterly astounded by certain developments in the clash between Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC, Selena Gomez directed an endearing message towards Lionel Messi. The American pop icon's reaction to a save by LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy had previously gone viral, resulting in fans later cornering her for a response.

Following the conclusion of the said match, Selena Gomez was spotted in the stadium, interacting with fans. A bystander then approached Gomez, asking her if she could leave a message for Lionel Messi. The 31-year-old singer happily obliged to the request, responding with,

I love you Lionel Messi..

Gomez echoed the sentiments of a lot of fans through her statements while praising the seven-time Ballon d'Or. The former Barcelona man was once again on song as he laid down two assists to help his side to a 3-1 victory. The Herons bounced back after their disappointing 0-0 draw against Nashville on 31 August, netting three goals at the BMO Stadium.

Facundo Farias, Jordi Alba, and Leonardo Campana were on the scoresheet for Inter Miami, with Lionel Messi and Tomás Avilés being the assist makers. LAFC were dominated for most part of the match, with Ryan Hollingshead grabbing a compensatory goal in the final moments.

Lionel Messi was yet again pulling the creative strings in the middle of the pitch, creating two chances and taking two shots. One of his attempts was brilliantly saved by John McCarthy, prompting Selena Gomez to give her now-viral reaction.

The Argentina captain compensated for his lack of goals in the game by taking up the creative responsibilities and setting up Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana for their goals. A victory in this game makes it 10 wins out of 11 games for Inter Miami since Messi's arrival, furthering their push for this year's MLS playoffs.

Multiple Hollywood celebrities besides Selena Gomez were in attendance to catch Lionel Messi against LAFC

While Selena Gomez grabbed most headlines for her awestruck reaction, the BMO Stadium was also graced by multiple other stars in the said bout.

Hollywood royalty Leonardo DiCaprio was also in attendance, along with American actor Owen Wilson. Xolo Maridueña of Cobra Kai fame and American rapper Tyga were also spotted alongside Selena Gomez, with the former donning an LAFC jersey.

Apart from the who's who of the movie industry, the audience also had a bona fide royalty figure amongst them, in the form of Prince Harry.