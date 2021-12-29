"I love to watch him play" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe says Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is 'one of the best players in the world'

PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe has showered praise on Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah following his brilliant start to the season. The Egyptian has been in a class of his own in the Premier League since the campaign kicked off, producing spectacular performances for the Reds in front of goal.

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he loves to watch Mohamed Salah play. The PSG winger also claimed that the Liverpool maestro is one of the best players in the football world at the moment.

"To talk about Mohamed Salah, he's one of the best players in the world," the Frenchman was quoted as saying.

"He was the sixth finalist on the list at the Globe Soccer Awards [Men's Player of the Year] and has scored a lot of goals for Liverpool.

"He makes the difference and I love to watch him play. He is a great player," he added.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe made the comment after edging out the Egyptian and a host of other superstars to win the 2021 Men's Player of the Year at the Globe Soccer Awards on Monday. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema were also in the running for the accolade.

No one comes close to Mohamed Salah in the Premier League this season

How Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and PSG star Kylian Mbappe have fared so far this season

It's been a massive start to the campaign for both superstars. Mohamed Salah has been unstoppable for Liverpool since the campaign kicked off, outshining everyone in the Premier League with his brilliant exploits in front of goal.

The Egyptian currently leads the EPL's top scorers' chart with 15 goals and nine assists to his name in 19 appearances. He's also had an explosive start to the Champions League, scoring seven goals for the Reds in six games so far.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has also been on fire with PSG. The winger has been a standout performer for the Parisians in Ligue 1 so far this season, finding the back of the net nine times and setting up another eight so far.

The PSG star has a record of four goals and six assists to his name in six matches in the Champions League. What an incredible start to the season it's been for both players! With many games still left to be played, we'll certainly see more goals from them in the coming weeks.

