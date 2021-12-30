"I'm 62 and would love to play against him" - Frank McAvennie says no one in their right mind would sign 'awful' Manchester United star

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire had another forgettable outing during a disappointing 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday. The Englishman struggled to cope with the waves of attack launched by the Magpies throughout the encounter, attracting criticism from spectators and pundits.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has joined others in criticisng the Manchester United defender. The Scotsman even joked that at 62, he wouldn't mind locking horns with Maguire on the pitch.

"I would fancy myself against Harry Maguire," Frank McAvennie told qFootball Insider.

"I’m 62 and I would love to play against him. He was awful in that Newcastle match," he added.

The former West Ham striker said Manchester United flopped against Newcastle as a team. He, however, added that he's singled out Maguire because of the centre-back's poor showings week-in and week-out. He said:

"Everyone in red was poor but Maguire does this every week. How he cost £80million I will never know. The way he’s playing, £8million would have been a rip-off. He’s such a problem for them.

"He always makes mistakes and they can’t get rid of him. No one in their right mind would sign Harry Maguire. Premier League strikers must be so happy to see his name on the teamsheet, he’s a striker’s dream."

Adam Crafton @AdamCrafton_ What’s the point of Harry Maguire if he can’t handle away matches at Newcastle or Watford? What’s the point of Harry Maguire if he can’t handle away matches at Newcastle or Watford?

Frank McAvennie also criticized Manchester United's decision to sign Harry Maguire and hand him the captain's band. According to the Scotsman, that decision is a clear illustration of how deep the Red Devils have fallen.

He said:

"They should not have signed him and they should not have made him captain. That shows how far they have fallen. Harry Maguire captain of Manchester United, dear me."

Harry Maguire's stats for Manchester United this season

It wouldn't be a surpise if the defender gets benched anytime soon

Harry Maguire has been a regular at the heart of the defense for Manchester United since the beginning of the 2021-22 campaign. So far, the Englishman has made 19 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, recording one goal to his name.

However, his level of performance leaves a lot to be desired. Maguire has attracted a lot of criticism from pundits and fans alike over the last couple of weeks. It remains to be seen if he will buckle up in the second half of the season.

