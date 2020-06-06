'I'm amazed Man United didn't try to sign him,' says EPL legend on Chelsea-bound Werner

EPL legend Ray Parlour feels United could do with a striker of Werner's ability and could still fight Chelsea for the German.

The RB Leipzig striker is one of the most in-demand strikers in Europe and looks set to join Chelsea.

EPL legend Ray Parlour has warned Chelsea that Manchester United could still make a last-minute bid for Timo Werner. Widespread reports have emerged of the German moving to Stamford Bridge despite him being EPL side Liverpool's priority target.

Werner has long been linked to Liverpool, and the striker himself has talked up a potential move to Anfield. However, the Reds have seemingly cooled their interest in the striker due to fears over the financial impact of COVID-19. Werner was keen on working with fellow German Jürgen Klopp and considered other EPL clubs only after Liverpool dropped their interest.

Former EPL midfielder Parlour believe United could be in for Werner

Parlour (R) feels United can pip Chelsea to Werner

Chelsea are now in prime position to lure Werner to London, but the deal hasn't been confirmed yet. Due to this, former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has warned the Blues of another potential contender. The Englishman feels that Manchester United, another EPL club in search of a striker, could hijack their deal in the eleventh hour.

The EPL legend finds it surprising that the Red Devils haven't attempted to sign Werner. Furthermore, he claimed that this could all be a ploy from Werner's agent to gather further interest in is client.

Speaking to talkSPORT about Werner, Parlour said that United have the financial backing to purchase Werner should they wish to. He commented,

"I’m amazed that Man United are not in for Werner. They’ve got money and probably do need another striker; Marcus Rashford can play wide if you need him to off the flank."

Werner has lit up the Bundesliga this season

Because of this, the former EPL midfielder says United could enter the fray late on and hijack Chelsea's ambitious approach for the striker. Parlour continued,

"I’m sure Manchester United might make a last-minute pop for Werner as well. I think the agent is trying to work the market now; that is how they work, putting it out there that the deal is nearly done and alerting other clubs so they have to pull their finger out."

He added,

"It's a matter of 'If we really want this player then we’ve got to up the money and up the wages’, and suddenly it could be a different factor for Chelsea."

United have reportedly been in the hunt for a striker, but Odion Ighalo's recent contract extension has put those reports to bed. With Anthony Martial having a good run this season and Mason Greenwood's stunning development, it is understood that United have called off their chase. Marcus Rashford has also recovered from an injury and is set to feature for United upon the EPL restart.

Timo Werner is the third player to be directly involved in 30 league goals in Bundesliga this season.



✓ Jadon Sancho

✓ Robert Lewandowski

✓ Timo Werner



EPL club Chelsea have had a phenomenal start to their transfer business after already completing a deal for Hakim Ziyech. The Blues have nearly completed a move for Werner and are now reportedly set to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City. Werner will provide them with a several number of options and could work in tandem with Tammy Abraham, much like he did with Yusuf Poulsen at Leipzig.