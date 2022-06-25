“I’m confident we’ll all enjoy watching him play” – Former Ballon d’Or winner backs Manchester United target to be success under Ten Hag at Old Trafford

Manchester United target Antony received some high praise from Brazilian legend Rivaldo.

The former Barcelona man backed the 22-year-old to do wonders at Manchester United. The Red Devils have been continuously linked with the winger since Erik ten Hag’s move was announced.

The club has not made any new signings in the summer window so far and have reportedly (according to Sport) stalled in their attempts to sign Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong.

Antony is under contract at Ajax until June 2023 and the club might end up losing him on the cheap next summer if they do not sell him now. Antony obviously has experience of playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax and is pushing for a reunion with the Dutch boss.

While Manchester United have not lodged an official bid, negotiations are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

Rivaldo claimed that Antony had all the tools to succeed at the upcoming World Cup and at his new club:

"Antony can do wonders at Manchester United and the World Cup. He enjoyed a fantastic 2021-22 season and I'm sure he attracted the attention of bigger clubs.

"At the moment, Manchester United - who have his former manager Erik ten Hag - seems to be the closest club to signing him and I'm confident we'll all enjoy watching him play at Old Trafford.

"He might benefit from playing at a bigger club to get closer to being a regular at the World Cup, though I also think his place in the squad is safe since Tite has been calling him up lately and has confidence in his qualities."

Manchester United expected to complete multiple signings in the coming weeks

The Red Devils are in a difficult position and have multiple exits to coast through this summer. They have failed to be proactive enough in the transfer market and need to complete a few signings in the coming weeks.

The club’s inability to sign players has reportedly (as per Record) led to unrest in Cristiano Ronaldo’s camp as well. The Portuguese is being linked to an exit again which will considerably worsen the attacking situation at the club.

Apart from Marcus Rashford and Ronaldo, there are no out and out senior strikers in the squad. At least one attacking signing is considered of paramount importance for this summer.

Furthermore, while signing Frenkie De Jong makes sense, especially considering Paul Pogba’s exit, an out and out CDM has also been an important need for the squad. Currently, only Scott McTominay and Fred are the senior players who can play there, and their performances were far from the expectations last season.

It will be interesting to see whether the club can get active in time and complete some of the much-needed signings for the team.

