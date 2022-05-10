“I’m glad I never had him as coach” – Patrice Evra slams Manchester City boss Guardiola for coaching like he is ‘playing on the Playstation’

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has said that he is not a fan of Pep Guardiola's coaching style at Manchester City.

The 40-year-old was speaking on Amazon Prime Video when he stated his respect for the Manchester City manager but said he gives his players way too many instructions, liking playing on a PlayStation. He said (as per Goal):

"I have a lot of respect for Guardiola but I'm glad I never had him as a coach, because he takes away your responsibilities, I was talking to Clarence [Seedorf], you have the impression that he is playing on the Playstation."

"He tells you everything you need to do. I remember that [Thierry] Henry, for example, when he was at Barcelona, Guardiola told him to stay wide, but Henry came inside to do one-two with [Lionel] Messi, he scored and after the first half Guardiola put him on the bench, he took him out, just because he didn't respect his directives.”

The former France international also stated his belief that the Catalan manager does not appear to have a plan B for when things go wrong.

"So yes a great coach, but you have to be careful when you give so much information.”

“We also saw him on the bench before the [Real Madrid] game, it seems like there are 20 people in his head, his brain is already burning, it's incredible."

Evra continued:

"There is no plan-B. When they are in trouble, what do they do? They look at the bench, they don't take their responsibilities. A coach like Ferguson was not good at tactically, but he said: 'I am the boss, but on the pitch you are'."

Manchester City will be back in action when they travel to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, May 11.

The Cityzens currently hold a three-point advantage over Liverpool with three games to go in the riveting Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola's legacy at Manchester City is threatening to be undone by his constant shortcomings at the continental level

Pep has inspired Manchester City to domestic dominance

Pep Guardiola is undoubtedly one of the greatest managers in history and his track record lays credence to this fact.

However, the former Barcelona manager has seen his abilities questioned due to his constant underperformance in the UEFA Champions League. The 51-year-old has not lifted Europe's premier club competition since 2011, despite coaching two of the biggest clubs in the world in the last 11 years.

Manchester City @ManCity Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player. Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.

His time at Manchester City has brought about unprecedented domestic dominance but the club's hierarchy have primarily appointed him for European success.

Having suffered a defeat in the final against Chelsea last season, the Etihad outfit were expected to go one further this term.

However, Manchester City were eliminated in harrowing circumstances by Real Madrid in the semi-final stage.

Guardiola is on the verge of winning a fourth league crown in five years but his regular underperformance in the UEFA Champions League leaves a lot to be desired.

