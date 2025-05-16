“I’m not going to talk about it” - When Florentino Perez named Real Madrid star he considers as his son

Back in 2021, Florentino Perez opened up about which player he considered as a son during his time at Real Madrid. Despite having generational players like Zinedine Zidane, Karim Benzema, and Luis Figo while leading the Galacticos, Perez admitted that he had deep affection for Sergio Ramos.
The legendary centre-back left Madrid after 16 long years of service, having played 671 games. He amassed a haul of trophies, including five La Liga titles and four Champions League titles. He is also widely recognized as one of the club's most revered captains.
However, in 2021, his spell at the Santiago Bernabeu ended, and Florentino Perez spoke about the Real Madrid legend. The club president admitted (via SPORTbible):
"I have adoration for Sergio and I am not going to talk about it. He has been a Real Madrid legend. We offered him a contract, we told him that he had a deadline and he did not admit it. He thought otherwise. I love Sergio as a son. I bought him in 2005. Of course, I'm sorry.
"He will return, this is his house. It has happened to me with other players. I love him as if he were my son and I wish him the best. I am not going to talk here about who is right and who is not. There are no nuances."
After his departure from Madrid, Sergio Ramos spent two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain before a short stint with Sevilla. He currently plays at Mexican outfit Monterrey.
Real Madrid trigger £50m clause to sign Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign defender Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth after triggering the £50 million release clause of the player. The 20-year-old Spanish international is set to complete the transfer in the coming days, subject to a medical and formalities (via Madrid Universal).
Los Blancos had originally sought to negotiate being charged less by offering players as part of the deal, but Bournemouth would not accept anything short of that. According to the report, the payment shall come in three installments over 18 months from the Spanish club.
Huijsen signed from Juventus during the summer of last year and has enjoyed a sensational first year in the Premier League. He has appeared in 30 league games and scored three goals. A string of major clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal were reportedly keen on securing his services but he chose Real Madrid.
Huijsen is expected to feature for Madrid in the next FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, scheduled to start on June 18. However, the defender will stay behind at Bournemouth for the remaining two Premier League matches.