“I’m not going to talk about it” - When Florentino Perez named Real Madrid star he considers as his son

Back in 2021, Florentino Perez opened up about which player he considered as a son during his time at Real Madrid. Despite having generational players like Zinedine Zidane, Karim Benzema, and Luis Figo while leading the Galacticos, Perez admitted that he had deep affection for Sergio Ramos.

Ad

The legendary centre-back left Madrid after 16 long years of service, having played 671 games. He amassed a haul of trophies, including five La Liga titles and four Champions League titles. He is also widely recognized as one of the club's most revered captains.

However, in 2021, his spell at the Santiago Bernabeu ended, and Florentino Perez spoke about the Real Madrid legend. The club president admitted (via SPORTbible):

"I have adoration for Sergio and I am not going to talk about it. He has been a Real Madrid legend. We offered him a contract, we told him that he had a deadline and he did not admit it. He thought otherwise. I love Sergio as a son. I bought him in 2005. Of course, I'm sorry.

Ad

Trending

"He will return, this is his house. It has happened to me with other players. I love him as if he were my son and I wish him the best. I am not going to talk here about who is right and who is not. There are no nuances."

After his departure from Madrid, Sergio Ramos spent two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain before a short stint with Sevilla. He currently plays at Mexican outfit Monterrey.

Ad

Real Madrid trigger £50m clause to sign Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign defender Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth after triggering the £50 million release clause of the player. The 20-year-old Spanish international is set to complete the transfer in the coming days, subject to a medical and formalities (via Madrid Universal).

Los Blancos had originally sought to negotiate being charged less by offering players as part of the deal, but Bournemouth would not accept anything short of that. According to the report, the payment shall come in three installments over 18 months from the Spanish club.

Ad

Huijsen signed from Juventus during the summer of last year and has enjoyed a sensational first year in the Premier League. He has appeared in 30 league games and scored three goals. A string of major clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal were reportedly keen on securing his services but he chose Real Madrid.

Huijsen is expected to feature for Madrid in the next FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, scheduled to start on June 18. However, the defender will stay behind at Bournemouth for the remaining two Premier League matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More