'I'm going to give you a good slap in the face' - Patrice Evra threatens to hit ex-teammate as United celebration row escalates

Patrice Evra has responded to Rothen's comments in an Instagram video

What's the story?

Ex-Manchester United star, Patrice Evra, has threatened to hit a former teammate, Jerome Rothen, who berated the Frenchman for his celebrations after Red Devils' dramatic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Responding to the comments made by the former PSG star, Evra posted an Instagram video, rebuking his former teammate, who once played with him during his AS Monaco days.

In case you didn't know..

Manchester United progressed to the next round of the Champions League following an inspirational comeback win against PSG at their own den.

Patrice Evra, accompanied by Paul Pogba, who missed the match due to suspension, shared an Instagram video celebrating Red Devils' win over PSG as Rashford scored an injury-time penalty to seal the win for Solskjaer's men.

Angered by his behaviour after the win, his former Monaco teammate, Jerome Rothen, accused the Frenchman of showing a complete lack of respect, saying:

"Patrice Evra, who allows himself to make a video like that in the ground, the presidential box at PSG, in front of the Paris supporters, the shareholders of PSG ... But you respect who?

"Let him celebrate, OK. Let me know that he has marked the history of the club, OK. But respect!

"Whether he makes his videos outside or in the locker room, let him be happy, OK. We agree that he created history with Manchester United and not that of PSG.

"But it's a question of respect, of education.

"Frankly Patrice, you're my friend, but do not do that!"

The heart of the matter

Responding to the criticism from his compatriot, Evra posted an Instagram video, saying:

"As soon as I cross you I'm going to give you a good slap in the face

"And you know I'm not speaking for nothing."

Note: The following video is Evra's response in French, and contains unparliamentary language.

The Frenchman is known for posting funny and energetic Instagram videos, generally on Mondays, spreading Monday motivation across his fan base.

However, the former United defender kept a serious tone and face in the video uploaded in response to Rothen's comments.

What's next?

Man United will take on Arsenal next, in the English Premier League. Following the heated exchange of words, it remains to be seen whether the two Frenchmen will make up.

