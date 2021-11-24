"I'm very happy at PSG, that's a fact" - Mauricio Pochettino responds to speculation regarding potential move to Manchester United

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily linked with a switch to Manchester United over the last couple of days.

The Red Devils, who recently parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, are searching for their next manager and are reportedly considering a swoop for the Argentine.

However, Mauricio Pochettino has come out to address the rumors and it doesn't look like he has an Old Trafford switch in mind. The tactician reiterated his commitment to PSG, clarifying that he is happy at the French club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Mauricio Pochettino again on Man United chance: “My contract with Paris is until June 2023. I’m very happy at PSG, that's a fact. I am happy in Paris, I want to make it clear”. 🇫🇷🇦🇷 #PSG Mauricio Pochettino again on Man United chance: “My contract with Paris is until June 2023. I’m very happy at PSG, that's a fact. I am happy in Paris, I want to make it clear”. 🇫🇷🇦🇷 #PSG #MUFC https://t.co/cLeRBOTsvn

"My contract with Paris is until June 2023," the former Tottenham Hotspur manager was quoted as saying.

"I’m very happy at PSG, that's a fact. I am happy in Paris, I want to make it clear," he added.

Mauricio Pochettino has given little to nothing away since the Manchester United rumors started surfacing.

The tactician has revealed he's maintained a silent stance out of respect for PSG and vowed not to say anything concerning the subject. He said:

"I'm respecting my club and I’m not gonna say anything. What another club does, it doesn't concern me. I'm not going to comment - I love PSG, the fans, the city. It’s fantastic to be here."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Pochettino: “I'm respecting my club and I’m not gonna say anything. What another club does, it doesn't concern me. I'm not going to comment - I love PSG, the fans, the city. It’s fantastic to be here”. 🇫🇷 #PSG Pochettino: “I'm respecting my club and I’m not gonna say anything. What another club does, it doesn't concern me. I'm not going to comment - I love PSG, the fans, the city. It’s fantastic to be here”. 🇫🇷 #PSG

As a reminder, Manchester United have relieved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his duties following the 4-1 defeat to Watford at the weekend.

The Norwegian's sacking was long coming owing to his failure to get the best out of the team and deliver decent results.

Manchester United's alternatives to Mauricio Pochettino revealed

Mauricio Pochettino joined PSG just recently

Manchester United are apparently not keeping all their eggs in one basket. Apart from Mauricio Pochettino, the Red Devils are reportedly keeping tabs on a number of alternatives as they look for a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane, Ajax's Erik ten Hag and Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers are said to be among their top targets. The likes of Luis Enrique, Ernesto Valverde and Julen Lopetegui have also been linked over the last 48 hours.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It remains to be seen who will end up getting the nod in the coming days or weeks.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar