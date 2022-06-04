"I'm joining you guys next season" - Eagle-eyed Liverpool fans spot what England star told Trent Alexander-Arnold in training

Liverpool fans have picked up on what England striker Tammy Abraham told Trent Alexander-Arnold during England training.

The AS Roma attacker was spotted telling the Reds right-back that he is joining them next season.

Liverpool fans have shared their views on the video clip and most of them sound pretty excited.

The Merseyside giants have a pretty spolid record of signing Chelsea rejects in the recent past. And fans believe Abraham could be the next to bloom in Liverpool colours after being offloaded by Chelsea

Mohamed Salah was also a flop at Chelsea and made his name at AS Roma. He has established himself as one of the greatest players to have played for the Reds in the modern era since his move from the Italian capital club.

Daniel Sturridge was another Chelsea reject who fired on all cylinders after moving to Anfield.

Let's take a look at how Liverpool fans reacted to the video clip in which Abraham appeared to reveal that he could be on his way to the club.

Story continues below ad

Anfield Fix 🇵🇸 @AnfieIdFix Immediately me to Darwin Nunez when Tammy Abraham got caught on camera telling Trent he’s joining us next season: Immediately me to Darwin Nunez when Tammy Abraham got caught on camera telling Trent he’s joining us next season: https://t.co/gDrioEnNVg

‏ً @3Kashaveli Tammy Abraham, young, PL proven, Chelsea reject from Roma.. Tammy Abraham, young, PL proven, Chelsea reject from Roma..

Nick🇬🇷 @lfcnickk



Do I still believe him? You bet I do



#Tammy2023 Did Tammy Abraham really mean that? Probably notDo I still believe him? You bet I do Did Tammy Abraham really mean that? Probably notDo I still believe him? You bet I do#Tammy2023 https://t.co/jX67BcgdYK

Story continues below ad

Ishan Gupta @Ishan26gupta @TheAnfieldTalk Yes we really need a number 9, if Benfica will ask some absurd amount for Nunez then Tammy will be a great option. @TheAnfieldTalk Yes we really need a number 9, if Benfica will ask some absurd amount for Nunez then Tammy will be a great option.

Story continues below ad

Isaac @I_Devlin_ @TheAnfieldTalk Look what happened last time we signed a chelsea reject from roma @TheAnfieldTalk Look what happened last time we signed a chelsea reject from roma 😂

Tammy Abraham joined AS Roma from Chelsea last summer for a pretty big fee of around £34 million.

And he has truly been a revelation under Jose Mourinho at the Stadio Olimpico, having scored 27 goals in 53 games across all competitions.

The England international has broken the long-held record for most goals in a single Serie A season for an Englishman, surpassing Gerry Hitchens.

The 24-year-old striker also broke legendary Gabriel Batistuta’s record of most goals for AS Roma in debut campaign.

Story continues below ad

Should Liverpool sign Tammy Abraham?

Liverpool are in need of attacking reinforcements, with Sadio Mane having decided to leave the club this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano.

According to SI, the Reds are chasing the signature of Benfica sensation Darwin Nunez as they look to replace their Senegalese superstar.

However, Manchester United are also in the running for the Uruguayan, who has enjoyed a fantastic season with Benfica.

The 22-year-old, who has scored 34 goals in 41 games this season, is likely to cost a fortune which means Jurgen Klopp might have to look for alternatives.

Story continues below ad

Tammy Abraham can become an ideal signing for the Merseysiders. He is young, Premier League-proven and also home-grown.

The former Chelsea striker also boasts a blistering pace and also has gifted physical attributes including a frame of 6 ft 3 in.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far