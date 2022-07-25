"I'm not here to make my haters happy, I'm here to make my fans happy because they are loyal to me" - Cristiano Ronaldo's comments on loyalty resurface with star being linked to Manchester United exit 

Cristiano Ronaldo's old quotes on loyalty have resurfaced amid Manchester United exit rumors. The Red Devils star claimed he was not bothered about his haters, and only cared about making his fans happy as they have stayed loyal to him.

Ronaldo is reportedly looking to leave Manchester United this summer. He wants to continue playing in the Champions League – a tournament the Red Devils failed to qualify for this season.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Atletico Madrid fans have started a social media campaign to express their disapproval of the club's interest in Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. dlvr.it/SVRfrW Atletico Madrid fans have started a social media campaign to express their disapproval of the club's interest in Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. dlvr.it/SVRfrW

Atletico Madrid have been the latest club linked with the Portuguese star despite him being a Real Madrid legend. The rumors saw his quotes from 2017 on loyalty resurface when he said:

"I just don't care about that (hate), I just try to do my job, try to be myself. Haters, everyone has haters, not only me. It's part of the business. I go to bed every night in a good mood, happy, I sleep good every night. I'm not here to make my haters happy, I'm hear to make my fans happy because they are loyal to me."

Manchester United told to sell Cristiano Ronaldo

Paul Merson spoke about Erik ten Hag's appointment at Manchester United and claimed it was going to be hard for the manager to fit Cristiano Ronaldo in. He added that the Portuguese star was not going to chase down every ball, something the Dutch manager expects from his players.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC #mufc Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been trying to engineer a move to Atletico having failed to drum up sufficient interest from Europe's top clubs. [ @ChrisWheelerDM Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been trying to engineer a move to Atletico having failed to drum up sufficient interest from Europe's top clubs. [@ChrisWheelerDM] #mufc

In his Daily Star column, Merson wrote:

"I'm sure Erik ten Hag wants to play a certain way. He'll want United to play like Ajax. To press and move the ball quickly. But it's going to be hard for a team with Cristiano Ronaldo in it to be a high-intensity pressing team. He's not going to be chasing down every ball is he?"

He added:

"If the manager gets them in the top four I think he's done a great job. I really do. He needs to consolidate and just get them into the Champions League. United fans shouldn't expect much more."

Ronaldo spoke about Ten Hag with the club's official website earlier this year and claimed he wants to work with the manager. He was quoted saying:

"What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach. Things need to change the way he wants. I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well."

Manchester United signed Ronaldo last summer and he finished as their top scorer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far