“I’m a massive fan” – Darren Bent reacts to reports suggesting Tottenham will beat Arsenal in race to sign midfielder

Darren Bent has claimed he is a massive fan of Tottenham target Yves Bissouma. He added that his former side are not messing about under Antonio Conte, and the signings have been great.

Reports earlier today suggested Spurs have agreed a £25 million deal to sign Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion. The midfielder is set for a medical this week, and the London side are confident of agreeing personal terms with him.

Darren Bent @DarrenBent @SpursOfficial are not messing about under Conte, said for a while I'm a massive fan of yves Bissouma. Great signing for them @SpursOfficial are not messing about under Conte, said for a while I'm a massive fan of yves Bissouma. Great signing for them

Bent was quick to tweet his opinion on the transfer soon after the news broke out. He claimed the move is great for Tottenham and he is a massive fan of the possible new signing. He said:

"@SpursOfficial are not messing about under Conte, said for a while I'm a massive fan of yves Bissouma. Great signing for them."

Arsenal were urged to sign Tottenham target

Kevin Campbell was keen to see Yves Bissouma at Arsenal and urged his former side to sign the midfielder from Brighton and Hove Albion. He wanted the Gunners to bolster their midfield and add experience to help Albert Sambi Lokonga develop quickly.

While speaking with Football Insider earlier this season, Campbell claimed he wanted the Gunners to go all out for the Mali midfielder. He believed that signing would help the Gunners in the second half of the 2021/22 season and said:

"Don't mess around, Arsenal. This is a move that has been spoken about for 18 months, and I think we will do it. Just do the deal. Go and get him in. Pay the £40 million. I think Arsenal need two midfielders, though, if I am honest with you."

He added:

"Lokonga is a good young player, but he is not strong enough to be a mainstay in that midfield yet. We need some experience in there. Bissouma is young and has experience. I think they need another one as well though. Bissouma would make us so much stronger for the second half of the season."

While Campbell believed £40 million was the price to pay in January, Tottenham have got him for £15 million cheaper today as the Mali star has just a year left on his current deal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far