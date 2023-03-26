"I'm a Neymar fan" "I don't like Messi" - Schoolgirl's brutally honest answer to test question involving PSG superstars goes viral on social media

A Kerala schoolgirl who is a Neymar Jr. fan, refused to answer a question on Lionel Messi's life in a recent examination. The girl studies in the fourth grade. Her emphatic response to a five-mark question asking her to write about the Argentina captain's life has gone viral.

Several hints were given above the question, like the superstar attacker's parents' names and more. Refusing to answer the question, the girl wrote on her paper:

"I won't answer this. I'm a Neymar fan & support Brazil. I don't like Messi."

Swaminathan Sendhil

A lone voice of dissent in a state full of Messi devotees This extraordinarily courageous little girl from Kerala, Riza Fathima replied tp a question in her exam on "The Life of Messi" stating... I won't answer this. I'm a Neymar fan & support Brazil. I don't like Messi."

Kerala is an Indian state known for their love of football. People from the region idolize global superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and more.

Considering the magnitude of the rivarly between Brazil and Argentina fans in this region, it could be understood why the girl refused to answer the question about the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Whether she got any marks for her response is unknown.

However, judging by the nature of her answer, the 2022 FIFA World Cup must have been difficult for the young student to digest. While Brazil were eliminated from the quarter-finals of the tournament with a penalty shootout loss against Croatia, Argentina were crowned the world champions.

The little magician played a leading role in La Albiceleste's triumph. He scored seven goals and provided three assists during the tournament in Qatar and was named the winner of the Golden Ball. The 35-year-old also bagged a brace in the nail-biting final against France.

Lionel Messi and Neymar's PSG futures are in doubt

While fans might be divided between Brazil and Argentina, Lionel Messi and Neymar have always shared a very cordial bond on and off the pitch. The duo have been close friends since their Barcelona days.

While both superstars currently play for Paris Saint-Germain, their futures at the club are in doubt. The Argentine is in the final months of his contract and is yet to pen an extension to his deal. He has been linked with a return to Barcelona as well.

The Brazilian, meanwhile, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery. There have been widespread reports that PSG could look to get rid of their number 10 in the summer.

