"I'm not a Galactico...not yet anyway," says Eden Hazard as he is officially presented by Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu

Nnanna Mba FOLLOW ANALYST News 77 // 14 Jun 2019, 05:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hazard is officially at the Santiago Bernabeu.

What's the story?

Eden Hazard's move from Chelsea to Real Madrid has been finalized with much fanfare and excitement as 50,000 supporters gather to view the former Blues talisman in Madrid white.

While fans got their first view of their €100 million signing, Hazard discussed his future with Los Blancos and everything in between.

In case you didn't know...

Hazard's move to Madrid has been the talk of the town long before the summer transfer window arrived. The former Blues talisman had hinted that he would be staying at Stamford Bridge during the Chelsea Player Awards Ceremony where he infamously responded, "Where's the pen?" to fans asking him to renew his contract.

By the time Chelsea beat Arsenal to win the Europa League, it was clear that Hazard had changed his mind. Real Madrid has been Hazard's dream, and to be honest, the dream of many football players. With his huge transfer fee, Hazard joined the league of Madrid's Galacticos.

The heart of the matter

Hazard appeared in the traditional press conference as a new Madrid signing. When asked about his league preference (La Liga or Premier League), the Belgian said,

"They're different, I don't think one is better than the other."

Responding to questions about potential Madrid players like Mbappe and Pogba, he reminded the press,

"I'm not here to speak about transfers. I came to play with the best; new players will join, but I don't sign them. That's not my role."

Talking about the club's renewed desire to win trophies this season and getting to his peak,

Advertisement

"The hunger to win trophies is greater and I hope I can help.

"There is always room for improvement, I'm sure. Being here will help me do that.

"I can bring experience, goals and assists, and I hope to be a [another] of the leaders."

Subsequently, he was asked about a potential Benzema link-up relationship and he replied,

"I played against him when he was at Lyon. His last nine years with Madrid have been incredible, I think he's the world's best striker. Playing and training with him will make me better and I'm confident we'll have a good understanding."

On his new Galactico status, Hazard remained humbed and declined that he was a Galactico. He explained,

"Galáctico? No, I'm not a Galáctico...not yet anyway.

"Possibly one day I'd like to be considered a Galáctico, but right now I am Eden Hazard."

The midfielder was also glad to be able to join Thibaut Courtois who had moved to Real Madrid one season earlier than him. Hazard also explained how this whole transfer came about. He said,

"After last year's World Cup I believe there was contact with Madrid. I chose to stay at Chelsea and it was a good decision. We won the Europa League and it is the right time for the move.

"I'm only 28 and 27-33 are the best years for a footballer. There have been many rumours, but I enjoyed my spells at Lille and Chelsea. Now I am at the best club in the world."

"I want to enjoy my time here...and win the maximum possible with Madrid. Hopefully I can write a new page in Real Madrid history."

Fans are surely excited to see the former Chelsea player join the club as they attempt to improve from last season. In the 2018/19 season, Real Madrid failed to win any trophies after poor performances in all competitions.

What's next?

Hazard will be looking forward to getting some rest after such a stressful move to Madrid and that hectic presentation. We'll be looking forward to watching him train with Los Blancos once the season starts.

1 / 2 NEXT