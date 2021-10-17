“I’m not concerned” - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hails ‘unselfish’ Romelu Lukaku amid goalless run

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has stated that he is not at all worried by Romelu Lukaku's lack of goals in recent games as he is still contributing to the attacking play by being unselfish.

Speaking after Chelsea's 1-0 win over Brentford, Tuchel felt that the attacking duo of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were left isolated as the team was busy defending for the majority of the time. Speaking of Lukaku's game against Brentford, Tuchel said:

“I am not concerned as I felt him a bit tired and then isolated because we were defending as a block too deep. Both of them, Timo and Romelu, were too far away to help us and escape the pressure. That was the problem today. But I have no concerns."

“Normally, the best thing is he scores but he is very unselfish at the moment, looking for Timo in good situations, and when we had him in the situation it was a close offside decision.”

Romelu Lukaku had an underwhelming game against Brentford. The 28-year-old forward had just one shot and a mere 19 touches in the game before being substituted at the 76th minute mark.

Despite Romelu Lukaku's poor outing, Chelsea did manage to hold on to a hard-fought 1-0 lead over Brentford gained thanks to a goal from Ben Chilwell. The win has taken Chelsea to the top of the Premier League table, one point clear of Liverpool, who defeated Watford 5-0 earlier that day.

Chelsea will next play Swedish side Malmo in the Champions League before taking on a struggling Norwich City side in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku has struggled to score goals for Chelsea following an excellent start

Chelsea had signed Romelu Lukaku for a club record £97.5 million from Serie A champions Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old Belgian started off his second stint at Chelsea in outstanding fashion, netting 4 goals in his first 4 games across all competitions.

But since then Lukaku's form has declined. The former Manchester United and Everton forward has gone 6 matches without a goal in all competitions. Lukaku has only scored 3 Preimer League goals so far this season.

Also Read

Despite a lackluster start by Lukaku, Chelsea have found goals from all over the pitch. The Blues have had 13 different players on the scoresheet, with goals coming from many unlikely sources involving Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah and Marcos Alonso, to name a few.

Goal @goal Romelu Lukaku has gone six games without scoring for Chelsea ❌❌❌❌❌❌ Romelu Lukaku has gone six games without scoring for Chelsea ❌❌❌❌❌❌ https://t.co/JH2qhMKvCv

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by S Chowdhury