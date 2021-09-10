"I'm not quite excited" - Former Arsenal midfielder makes bold claim about Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Former Arsenal player Stewart Robson claims he is worried about whether Cristiano Ronaldo's apparent selfish streak at Juventus will persist at Manchester United.

Speaking on the Gab & Juls Show, Stewart Robson has stated that he is not quite excited to see Cristiano Ronaldo return to Manchester United this season. Despite the criticism, Robson is still keen to see what the five-time Ballon d'Or winner brings to the Red Devils. Robson said:

"I’m not quite so excited because I’ve seen Ronaldo play for the last two or three years at Juventus. I know exactly what he can bring, what he cannot bring. I’m looking forward to seeing him play at Manchester United, I’m looking forward to see where they’re going to play him."

"I’m looking forward to see how the other players adjust around him. I’m looking forward to seeing whether he is going to be, and I use this word carefully, the selfish player that he was at Juventus or whether he is going to be more of a team player at Manchester United," he added.

Stewart Robson also warned Manchester United fans who aren't aware of what Cristiano Ronaldo brings to the team, as many haven't seen the 36-year-old play whilst at Juventus.

"They are the key questions that everyone is going to be asking. I would say that a lot of Manchester United fans haven’t watched him for Juventus so they don’t exactly know what he’s going to bring to the team,” he said.

The new Gab&Juls Show has dropped! No @Marcotti today. Instead Stewart Robson, @MarkOgden_ and I build up to Cristiano Ronaldo’s ManU debut this weekend + all the WC qualifiers, Women’s CL, Griezmann, Camavinga, Lingard, Boateng, Southgate & more!@ESPNFC https://t.co/dDQPUvD25o — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) September 9, 2021

Manchester United fans will expect Cristiano Ronaldo to guide them to the Premier League title

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Manchester United has been the signing of the summer. The Red Devils have signed the former Real Madrid forward on a two-year deal with an option to extend it by another year.

Cristiano Ronaldo's signing has made Manchester United one of the favorites to win the Premier League title this season, which could potentially be their first league title since 2013. The Red Devils have also strengthened in other areas by signing Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a squad which can now challenge the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City for the title. Manchester United fans will be hoping that this is the year their wait for a 21st league title comes to an end.

Also Read

Also Read: Paul Merson's predictions for Manchester United vs Newcastle and other Premier League GW4 fixtures

Edited by Parimal Dagdee