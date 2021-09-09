Paul Merson's predictions for Manchester United vs Newcastle and other Premier League GW4 fixtures

The Premier League is finally back this weekend after a long international break and like many of you, I can’t wait to get back to club football. We’re only a few weeks into the Premier League season at the moment and we’ve already seen plenty of action and drama over the past month.

The gulf between the big four and the rest of the Premier League is massive at the moment. Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have built incredible squads this year and on paper, it should be fairly easy for them to secure their places in the Premier League top four.

The international break does present some of the Premier League’s smaller clubs with an opportunity. The league’s biggest names have only come into the country this week and their managers will likely have only a day or two to work on this weekend’s fixtures.

Most people seem to have picked the game between Leicester City and Manchester City as their game of the week, but I’d say there’s something bigger happening at Old Trafford this weekend. Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his debut against Newcastle and we should be in for some fireworks.

The Premier League features another round of matches this weekend, and it’s always a challenge predicting outcomes in what has been a historically unpredictable league. Nevertheless, here are my predictions for each of the ten Premier League games on matchday four.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are flying along - they’re the only team in the Premier League with a hundred per cent record at the moment. If this match was to take place two weeks ago, Tottenham would be my pick all day long.

They have had a lot of players away on international duty, however, and their manager will likely only have tomorrow to get his players ready ahead of an early kick-off on Saturday. The international break is a great leveler.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have had plenty of time to work on this game. Patrick Vieira will have had more time to work on what he wants from his players. Palace could give their opponents a tough game this weekend, but I’d still back Tottenham Hotspur to come away with a victory.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Games like these are supposed to be Watford’s bread and butter. They started well with a win against Aston Villa, and I think they can do well this season. That being said, this could very well be a nightmare game for Watford.

I have no idea how Wolves are close to the bottom of the table. They had about a million shots against Tottenham and were excellent against Leicester, but lost both games by a 1-0 margin. People will look at the league table and say they’ve got no wins and no points, but I’ve been impressed with them and think they’ll win this game.

I reckon someone’s waiting to be hammered by Wolves. They created better chances against Manchester United and were denied by an excellent De Gea save. Wolves have been excellent so far without any luck, and Watford could be in for a defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Watford 0-2 Wolves

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion

I got it horribly wrong with Brentford last week. I thought Aston Villa would slaughter them, but they held their own brilliantly. Brentford have done quite well this season, but they need to win this game – they have a few dodgy weeks coming up.

I like the look of Brighton & Hove Albion. They had an off-day against Everton in their previous game, but I do expect them to finish above Brentford in the Premier League table. There’s not much between these two teams this weekend, and I expect it to be a hard game for both sides.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal vs Norwich City

If you asked Arsenal’s fans, players, and Mikel Arteta who they’d want to play at home immediately after the international break, I’m sure they’d all pick Norwich. This is where Arsenal’s season starts, and they cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

Norwich City have looked out of their depth in the Premier League, and Arsenal’s fans will want something more from their team this weekend. This is a big game for Arsenal – I think they’re capable of rolling over the lesser teams and should be able to win this match by a considerable margin.

Prediction: Arsenal 4-0 Norwich City

