Martin Keown and Joe Cole laid into a quartet of Arsenal players following their disappointing 2-0 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The Gunners had the chance to seal top spot in their Europa League group but fell to just their second defeat of the season as the Dutch side ran out 2-0 winners. Mikel Arteta made several changes from the side that drew with Southampton on Sunday, October 23, but those fringe players failed to impress.

PSV also had three goals ruled out for offside, with Cole and Keown damning with their verdict after the game on BT Sport. In particular, the former England internationals slammed Aaron Ramsdale, Rob Holding, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Kieran Tierney for their roles in both of the goals.

Cole stated after the final whistle (as per Metro):

"Arsenal were very poor for the goals. I don’t want to be too critical because we’ve enjoyed watching them play and Arsenal fans are getting very excited. But today is a little reminder that there’s still work to do."

Keown further added:

"Looking at Rob Holding there [for the first goal], you’ve got to stay goal-side. A big man has come on [Luuk de Jong], so Holding’s got to come across. Lokonga could do more with the initial ball and then he just switches off. He’s got to breaking every sinew in his body to get back there and get a block in but he doesn’t.

"Arteta was pretty ruthless because both players were hooked soon after. It’s a tough school there. For the second goal, Tierney picks up De Jong from the corner and straight away I’m screaming at the TV because he shouldn’t be the one marking him."

He continued:

"Ramsdale comes, thinking he can cure the problem, but it’s a big haymaker from him. It’s one of those that needed a straight arm but it was wild from Ramsdale. Tierney doesn’t even get off the ground, I don’t know why he was marking him. If I’m Holding I would make myself available to help him but he didn’t do that either."

Cole reiterated:

"Rob Holding gets the wrong side of his man, he gets turned by De Jong and then Lokonga just switches off. Those are the basic fundamentals that get you through matches. Arsenal were off it on this occasion.

"I’ve done Tierney’s role when you’re there to block and you have to make contact. He should be backing into him, affecting him, and he didn’t. Ramsdale then needs to come and do much better with the punch."

Martin Keown believes Arsenal 'will be hurting' after poor Europa League defeat

Keown was clearly unimpressed with the Gunners' display as they failed to win a game for only the third time this season. The north London side host Nottingham Forest next, but Keown believes this result will hurt the team, as he explained:

"It was disappointing and they will be hurting in the dressing room because they were second best throughout. Arsenal didn’t have any answers. The atmosphere was difficult for them so they will need to go away and lick their wounds before coming back this weekend."

