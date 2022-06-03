"I’m sure there are better options" - Gabby Agbonlahor fires transfer warning to Manchester City amid links to Premier League star

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has warned Manchester City against signing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.

City have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old, with Mail reporting the midfielder is viewed as a potential replacement for Fernandinho, who is departing this summer.

Phillips earned plaudits for his impressive displays not only for Leeds but the English national team for whom he flourished at the European Championships last summer.

But Agbonlahor is wary of Manchester City's potential pursuit of the midfielder, believing he'd fail to get into Pep Guardiola's starting XI.

He told Football Insider:

“Kalvin Phillips starts in every team in the Premier League bar Man City. He doesn’t get in before Rodri so I’m not sure he’s the answer there.

Phillips has also been linked with City's rivals Manchester United and West Ham United.

According to Mail, he will snub a move to United due to the Red Devils' rivalry with Leeds.

But for Manchester City, Agbonlahor thinks they should be looking at other options:

“They’ve got so many options so they are going to get the best of the best. Is he the very best out there? I don’t think so. I’m sure there are better options that Man City are looking at.”

Phillips sat out a large chunk of the season with Leeds after incurring a hamstring injury in December.

He completed the campaign with 23 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and contributing an assist.

His return to action in the latter stages of the season coincided with Leeds' Premier League survival having managed to stave off relegation on the final day.

Manchester City could turn their attention to Kalvin Phillip's English compatriot but not this summer

Declan Rice is highly sought after but is an expensive asset

Interest in West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is hotting up following a remarkable season for the English midfielder.

The 23-year-old had a hugely impressive year for the Hammers as vice-captain, instrumental in the side's journey to the Europa League semi-finals.

He managed 5 goals and 4 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions from defensive midfield.

Manchester City are reportedly keen admirers of Rice but a move may not come to fruition this summer.

According to Simon Johnson (via UtdPlug), the Cityzens alongside Manchester United and Chelsea are willing to wait for the midfielder to run down his contract.

This is due to the astronomical £150 million value Hammers manager David Moyes has placed on Rice.

