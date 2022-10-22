“I’m very surprised”, “Huge gamble” – Manchester United fans unsure about ‘harsh’ decision from Ten Hag to bench 29-year-old star for game against Chelsea

Manchester United fans are filled with uncertainty as the club prepare to face Chelsea in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge today (October 22). Notably, Brazilian midfielder Fred has been dropped from the starting lineup, and this has become a cause for concern for some fans.

The Old Trafford faithful have taken to Twitter to share their worries about Fred's absence from the starting XI. Many have highlighted his recent impressive performances for the club.

Manager Erik ten Hag has opted to play Cristian Eriksen and Casemiro in the heart of the midfield instead.

Here is a selection of tweets from the concerned Manchester United supporters about Fred's absence from the starting XI:

The Wing Wizard🔰#GlazersOut🔰 @Left_Winger07 Eriksen instead of Fred is a huge gamble



Ten Hag paid for it against City. Playing both Eriksen and Bruno makes us light and defensively weak in midfield Eriksen instead of Fred is a huge gamble Ten Hag paid for it against City. Playing both Eriksen and Bruno makes us light and defensively weak in midfield

B R I O @kenga_brian I think this game is perfect for Fred but the manager knows better. I think this game is perfect for Fred but the manager knows better.

The Selecao midfielder has seen his performances improve in recent games, culminating in the opening goal against Tottenham Hotspur in their last game. Fred has scored one goal in 12 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

He will look to cement his position in Ten Hag's lineup as the World Cup looms closer.

Manchester United prepare for tough Chelsea challenge

Both clubs have seen an improved set of performances since they resumed with their respective managers this season.

Graham Potter has led Chelsea to an undefeated start to his Stamford Bridge career in all competitions. He has also racked up five clean sheets since he joined them in September. The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager took up the reins after former manager Thomas Tuchel was sacked by the club.

Chelsea currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League standings, with one point separating them and Manchester United, who sit in fifth. A win for either side will go a long way in ensuring a top-four finish, and both English giants will be expected to give it their all.

Ten Hag has been in charge of the Red Devils since the start of the season, when he took a shock loss against Brighton & Hove Albion, then managed by Potter.

However, the former Ajax manager has gone on to secure impressive wins against Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur, all historic top-six sides. If he can secure all three points against Chelsea today, it will mark a second consecutive win against a big English side.

