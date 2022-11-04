"I'm telling you" - PSG star Sergio Ramos sends message to Barcelona legend Gerard Pique

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Sergio Ramos has reacted to Barcelona ace Gerard Pique’s shocking retirement announcement, wishing him the best for his future.

On Thursday (November 3), Barcelona’s pique shook the football fraternity by announcing his retirement from football. He posted a video via his social media channels, informing fans about his decision.

He said in the video (via Sky Sports):

“Football has given me everything. Barcelona has given me everything. You, culers, have given me everything.”

“And now that [this] kid's dreams have come true, I want to tell you that I've decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end.”

Many notable personalities have since reacted to the Barca legend’s retirement announcement, including PSG superstar Ramos. Taking to Twitter, the PSG no. 4 posted a picture of himself with Pique in Spain’s jersey, with the following caption (translated to English):

“Geri, I'm telling you in Andalusian: take away 'lo bailao' (what you danced), crack! 😉 Enjoy life!”

Pique, who has won three Champions League trophies and eight La Liga titles with Barca since the 2008-09 season, will play his final game against Almeria on Saturday (November 5). He has thus far played 615 games for the Catalonian unit, scoring 53 times and claiming 13 assists.

PSG's Sergio Ramos and Barcelona’s Gerard Pique share an interesting history

Former Real Madrid man Sergio Ramos (joined PSG in 2021) and Barcelona's Gerard Pique were at each other’s throats in clubs’ colors for 13 seasons. Ramos, who got the armband from Iker Casillas in the 2014-15 season, never shied away from taking the fight to one of Barca’s captains, Pique. There were numerous heated exchanges between the pair in the 36 El Clasicos they contested together.

They magically put their club differences aside when they took to the field for Spain. The defensive pair played 78 games together for La Roja, combining for one goal.

Ramos and Pique celebrated their highest highs and lowest lows together for Spain. They won the World Cup (2010) and European Championship (2012) for La Roja and were also embarrassingly knocked out of the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 European Championship.

