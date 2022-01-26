"I matured and became a professional" - Yusuf Demir maintains positive outlook despite failed loan spell at Barcelona

Yusuf Demir has been left disappointed following the sudden termination of his loan spell at Barcelona but is thankful for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The youngster believes he matured as a footballer at Camp Nou and learned how to act as a professional at the highest level of football.

Originally signed on a season-long loan deal from Rapid Vienna, Demir was set to spend the campaign with Barcelona B. However, thanks to some riveting performances in the pre-season, he was allowed to join the first team.

Under Ronald Koeman, Demir made six appearances in La Liga and three more in the UEFA Champions League. After the manager’s dismissal and Xavi’s arrival, the 18-year-old slid down the pecking order and playtime dried up.

It has been revealed that Barcelona didn’t want to trigger the €10million purchase clause, which would’ve become active after Demir’s 10th senior team appearance.

So, one appearance short of the magic number, the Catalan giants terminated his contract, sending him back to his parent club. The promising right-winger is understandably saddened by his sudden departure but is choosing to keep a positive outlook towards his spell in Catalonia.

Speaking to Sport, Demir said:

“I left Barca sad, but I matured and I became a professional. I saw that here people are happy for me and that made me happy too. I want to play, enjoy myself and have fun. I am hungry to win everything. My objective is to be first, it won’t do to come second.”

The winger may have failed to persuade Xavi, but he is set to return to the top-tier of football sooner rather than later. Many Bundesliga clubs are reportedly interested in the Austrian and could take him to the German top-flight before the 2022-23 campaign.

Barcelona closing in on Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico

The Blaugrana are eager to sign Jordi Alba’s replacement in the winter and have started negotiating with Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico. The Eredivisie outfit are not thrilled with the idea of selling the Argentine, but the player is reportedly determined to make the switch.

The Copa America winner sees it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and is pushing Ajax to finalize the deal. The Dutch club, however, will not sell the player without getting a replacement first.

