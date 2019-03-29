×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

"I never won the Europa League and I will win that too," Ex-Milan director claims Cristiano Ronaldo was keen on winning title with club

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
680   //    29 Mar 2019, 10:46 IST

Juventus v AC Milan - Italian Supercup
Juventus v AC Milan - Italian Supercup

What's the story?

Former AC Milan sports director Massimiliano Mirabelli has claimed that the Rossoneri were close to signing former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, who had reportedly told the club that while he has never won the Europa League, he will do so soon.

In case you didn't know...

This is not the first time Mirabelli has made claims that Milan were close to signing the Portuguese superstar, stating last year, "It was something we talked about with Jorge Mendes. We knew there could be problems with Real [and Ronaldo]. We did everything, but then the Chinese owners blocked the deal because it was not sustainable."

"With the current owners CR7 would have been a Milan player."

Ronaldo ended his nine-year stint at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer and moved to the Serie A, where he is currently one of the season's top-scorers.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with newspaper Libero, Mirabelli has reiterated the claim, adding that Ronaldo had even told the club he was keen on winning the Europa League.

The former sports director said (via Calciomercato), "If I was the current ownership, now Ronaldo would play in Milan. CR7 told us "You are not in Champions, ok, but I never won the Europa League and I will win that too."

He added, "He was convinced, I sat down with the agent and my part was over. Then the Chinese didn't take out the money: they thought we would never come to treat a champion like this."

What's next?

Juventus are looking at another Serie A title as they comfortably sit fifteen points clear at the top of the league table. The club also progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League courtesy of a miraculous hat-trick by Ronaldo himself.

The league leaders are scheduled to face Empoli in the league on Saturday night.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus AC Milan Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will finish top-scorer in Serie A
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Krzysztof Piatek joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Fabio Quagliarella as Serie A top goalscorer
RELATED STORY
What If: Arsene Wenger had offered Zlatan Ibrahimovic a contract instead of a trial
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of the Year
RELATED STORY
10 best excerpts from Andrea Pirlo's 'I Think, Therefore I Play'
RELATED STORY
10 players who never won the Champions League
RELATED STORY
8 famous players who donned the number 8 jersey
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 4
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 1990-2000: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players who never won the UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
Tomorrow CHI CAG 01:00 AM Chievo vs Cagliari
Tomorrow UDI GEN 07:30 PM Udinese vs Genoa
Tomorrow JUV EMP 10:30 PM Juventus vs Empoli
31 Mar SAM MIL 01:00 AM Sampdoria vs Milan
31 Mar PAR ATA 04:00 PM Parma vs Atalanta
31 Mar ROM NAP 06:30 PM Roma vs Napoli
31 Mar FRO SPA 06:30 PM Frosinone vs SPAL
31 Mar FIO TOR 06:30 PM Fiorentina vs Torino
31 Mar BOL SAS 09:30 PM Bologna vs Sassuolo
01 Apr INT LAZ 12:00 AM Internazionale vs Lazio
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us