“I have no other plans" - Bayern Munich star addresses Manchester United links with straight-forward response

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka played down any rumors of him joining Manchester United this summer.

Goretzka had a stellar season for Bayern Munich, helping them retain the Bundesliga title. He scored six goals and provided six assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Despite his performances, there have been rumors circulating about his future at the Allianz Arena, with Goretzka allegedly wanting a new challenge abroad. The Germany international has also been linked with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United.

The 28-year-old is contractually tied at Bayern Munich until 2026. However, if Manchester United were to sign him, his experience and talent would be integral for the Red Devils to find success next season.

Leon Goretzka, though, denied these speculations in an interview with Sport1. He said (via GOAL):

“I have no other plans than staying at Bayern. We have big plans for next year, as Jo Kimmich said after Ukraine game."

When asked if Bayern Munich signing another midfielder who result in him leaving, he replied:

“Competition in the squad is a basic prerequisite for the success of FC Bayern. Those responsible are fulfilling their duty to question everything. But I am just as sure that we will find our way back on the road to success together in the new season.”

Goretzka has scored 34 goals and provided 35 assists in 179 appearances for the Bavarians. He has also won 13 major trophies with the club.

Manchester United have four backup options if Bayern Munich sign Kim Min-Jae - Reports

According to Express, Manchester United have four potential backup options at center-back if Bayern Munich sign Napoli's Kim Min-Jae this summer.

Erik ten Hag reportedly wants a new center-back to strengthen his backline for next season. Manchester United are pursuing the signature of Kim Min-Jae who had an impressive season, helping Napoli win the Serie A title.

However, due to the ongoing club takeover, Bayern Munich are likely to sign Kim before the Red Devils. If that does happen, Manchester United have four reported targets to pursue.

The first is Ajax's Jurrien Timber. The 21-year-old has worked with Ten Hag in the past and was linked to the Red Devils last summer before deciding to stay with the Dutch side.

Another name on the list is Goncalo Inacio, who had an impressive season for Sporting in Portugal, making 52 appearances. The 21-year-old would compete with Lisandro Martinez in the starting XI and has a release clause of £38.5 million.

Another option that Manchester United are reportedly keen on is AS Monaco's Axel Disasi. The France international is valued between £34 million and £43 million, but the Red Devils are said to be pushing for his signature.

The fourth option is Chelsea starlet Levi Colwell. The 20-year-old has impressed at loan spells away from Chelsea and is reportedly keen on more game time. This move is unlikely to occur as the Blues rejected a £30 million offer from Brighton & Hove Albion and are keen on keeping Colwell at Stamford Bridge.

