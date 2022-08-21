"I was ready to improve the situation with Romelu" - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel comments on striker problems at the club and warns against making it a 'self-fulfilling prophecy' 

Manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken on Chelsea's persistent striker issues, as per the Daily Star. The German manager has admitted that it's his responsibility to cultivate an environment that creates chances for a striker.

The west London side are in dire need of a centre-forward following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner from Stamford Bridge earlier this summer. The duo faced criticism over their disappointing performances at the club last term.

Adam Newson @AdamNewson Tuchel on potential forward signing: "I believe we can compete with this group, but it's one thing to compete once a week and it's another to compete 60 times a year and three times a week." #CFC Tuchel on potential forward signing: "I believe we can compete with this group, but it's one thing to compete once a week and it's another to compete 60 times a year and three times a week." #CFC

Chelsea have been heavily linked with Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

The Blues have secured the signatures of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonia so far this transfer window.

When asked about the west London side's striker problems, Tuchel said:

“That ‘s a very good question…and I struggle to give a clear answer. But we need to make sure this is not a self-fulfilling prophecy that we create for ourselves."

In reference to Lukaku's term at the club in particular, he added:

“I was ready to improve the situation with Romelu. I was ready to give it new thoughts, new energy. But it wasn’t to be. We had a difficult, disappointing year in this relationship with Romelu."

“We expected more, he expected more and I expected more…of myself."

The German went on to claim responsibility for improving the Blues' ability to score goals. He further added:

“And, of course, that’s on me to create an environment and a team that creates enough chances for a striker to finally have the last touch…and score!”

Thomas Tuchel provides solution for Chelsea's striker issues

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel provides solution for striker issues

As quoted by the Daily Star, Thomas Tuchel has come up with a solution to Chelsea's striker issues. The German manager suggested that the club's centre-forward must take priority with respect to taking penalties ahead of the Blues' current penalty taker, Jorghino.

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss admitted that it was an unrealistic solution as he hailed the vice-captain's penalty record.

Ahead of the Blues' Premier League fixture against Leeds United, Tuchel said:

“Maybe we need to take Jorginho’s penalties away. For strikers, this sometimes can increase their numbers dramatically – if you give them eight, nine, ten penalties."

“But then who would take a penalty from Jorginho.? We want to win in the end. He a fantastically good penalty taker! “

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Jorghino = only the 10th player in history to win Champions League/EURO double in the same year



#UCL Jorghino = only the 10th player in history to win Champions League/EURO double in the same year 🇮🇹 Jorghino = only the 10th player in history to win Champions League/EURO double in the same year 🏆🔥#UCL https://t.co/LcrreQ4Rtc

