Former Barcelona ace, Lionel Messi, once said he barely related with his colleagues and found it tough to adapt at the start of his iconic career. La Pulga also revealed most of his teammates at the time spoke Catalan, but they tried to make him comfortable and treated him well.
In an unpublished interview with El Grafico dating back two decades ago (2003), Lionel Messi said (via Daily Express):
"At first, it was a bit difficult with my new team-mates; they all spoke Catalan. I didn't really talk to them, and I didn't adapt well at first, but then they opened up and talked to me. The truth is, they treated me very well, and thanks to them, I'm getting along very well with everyone today."
Messi added on his transition from the pattern of play in Argentina to the LaLiga:
"It all happened quickly. Luckily, it went well for me, and I got used to it. Things are going well for me. At first, it was a bit difficult. Football is faster, with more touches. I think because I was younger, 14, I adapted quickly."
Leo Messi joined Barcelona in January 2000 and quickly began to impress the football world with his incredible proficiency. His quality hastened his progression through the ranks, and he was registered as a first-team player five years later (2005).
Despite his dialectical and adaption struggles at the start, Messi set records that might be tough to rewrite at the Camp Nou. In his 21 years at Barcelona before moving to Paris Saint-Germain, Messi became and remains the club's top scorer with 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 matches.
He also won four Champions League titles, 14 domestic trophies, and 10 LaLiga titles among other trophies in his stint at Barcelona.
How has Lionel Messi performed for Inter Miami in 2025?
Messi's future at Inter Miami remains in doubt due to their erratic results recently, but La Pulga has arguably proved his worth. At 38, Lionel Messi is still scoring incredible goals and delivering key assists for the Miami-based club.
Lionel Messi has delivered 11 goals and five assists in 17 appearances for Inter Miami across competitions this year. However, recent reports indicate that the iconic No.10 might leave Miami at the expiration of his current deal (December 2025).
Messi will be aiming to help Argentina, the reigning world champions, in defending their World Cup title at the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament.