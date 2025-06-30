Lionel Messi plotting surprise move away from Inter Miami as talks stall - Reports

Lionel Messi is reportedly planning a surprise move to a more competitive side after stalled talks for a contract renewal with Inter Miami. The legendary Argentine's decision also comes ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi's current deal with MLS side Inter Miami runs until December 2025, with no confirmed reports of a renewal yet. While earlier reports claimed the Argentine is close to renewing with the Herons, a move away is seemingly not ruled out as of now. The legendary Argentine's decision about his future is crucial at this point, especially while keeping in mind his potential participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to ESPN Argentina journalist Esteban Edul (h/t Barca Universal), Lionel Messi is considering joining a more competitive league ahead of the World Cup next year. The superstar forward wants to play more competitive football in the six months leading up to the tournament next year. Messi's contract with the Herons ends in December 2025, making him a free agent in January. Edul said (via All About Argentina):

"Leo Messi and his family told me on Friday, that he is considering playing somewhere else for the six months leading up to the World Cup. At one point, he had his contract settled to stay on, but now that’s been put on hold."

If Messi decides to join a more competitive league for a short period, a fairy tale return to his former club, Barcelona, could also be an option. However, the prospect is reportedly unlike given his alleged strained relationship with president Joan Laporta. The Argentine superstar will not have any dearth of takers in Europe, with his future wide open for now.

What did Lionel Messi say about a return to Barcelona while at Inter Miami?

In an April 2025 interview with Mundo Deportivo, Lionel Messi confirmed that his priority was to return to his former club, Barcelona, in the summer of 2023. The Blaugrana legend left PSG to sign for Inter Miami that summer. Messi said:

"After the World Cup, I couldn't see myself playing for any other European team other than Barça. My goal was to return. To return to my home, where it all began. But unfortunately, that wasn't possible."

After 17 exceptional seasons at Barcelona, Lionel Messi was forced to leave his boyhood side in the summer of 2021. The Catalan side was unable to register his contract owing to financial constraints, which continue to plague them today.

In the summer of 2023, Messi was close to returning to the Camp Nou after his historic World Cup triumph. However, Barca's recurring financial constraints led to the move not materializing. It remains to be seen where Messi heads next as he remains among the best players in the world despite being on the wrong side of his thirties.

