"I saw that I felt better elsewhere" - Neymar explains why he sought to leave PSG in 2019 and return to Barcelona

PSG ace Neymar has offered insight into rumors of a possible return to Barcelona in 2019.

The Brazilian, who signed for the Parisians for a world-record fee of €222 million in 2017, was linked with a sensational return to Camp Nou barely two years later.

Reports of the player being unhappy in the French capital were doing the rounds but the clubs failed to reach an agreement in time.

Since then, however, much has changed, with the 28-year-old signing a multi-year extension with the Parisians and becoming a key figure in their recent Champions League exploits.

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer OFFICIAL: Neymar has signed a 4-year contract extension with PSG OFFICIAL: Neymar has signed a 4-year contract extension with PSG 📝🇫🇷 https://t.co/Fmzi0Q66Ja

In his upcoming Netflix documentary "Neymar: The Perfect Chaos," the mercurial playmaker offers further insight into the transfer saga that dominated headlines back then.

He said:

“When I made the decision to leave PSG, it wasn’t because of a fan or a club. It’s because I saw that I felt better elsewhere.”

Indeed, at the time, tensions brewed between him and PSG ultras, who didn't want him at the club anymore.

In fact, they made their sentiments clear with an outrageous graffiti outside the Parc des Princes which read "Neymar out".

It came to light with the star making no secret of his desire to leave and return to Barcelona, although PSG had put a hefty €200-300 million price tag on him.

But in his documentary, the player has revealed that he bore no grudges against the supporters, or even the club, reaffirming his support to them instead.

“I never had anything against PSG supporters, nor against the club itself.

“It was never that. On the contrary. I am very grateful, we are on the same side, we defend the same shirt. I am here to help.”

Neymar linked with Barcelona last year

Even last summer, he was once again touted to return to Catalonia, with Barcelona president Joan Laporta saying he was "crazy" about returning.

But he signed a new deal instead while Lionel Messi, who had a big influence on him at the club, also joining PSG due to La Liga's financial restrictions.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Neymar was "crazy" about a return to Barcelona this summer, according to Joan Laporta Neymar was "crazy" about a return to Barcelona this summer, according to Joan Laporta 👀 https://t.co/wClkuyIhs1

In an interview with Spanish channel TV3, Laporta confirmed the reports, saying:

"We tried to sign Neymar."

"At that moment [after being elected in March], it seemed like an interesting signing. He got in contact. He was crazy about coming."

"We interpreted fair play in another way at the time. If we had known all the rules [in LaLiga], we would not have made that offer."

"Neymar: The Perfect Chaos" is now available for streaming on Netflix.

