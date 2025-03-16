"I was scared!" - When AC Milan ex-director confirmed he tried to sign Lionel Messi with competition from arch-rivals

Former AC Milan director Paolo Maldini revealed that he once tried to sign Lionel Messi amid competition from Inter Milan. The incident occurred in the summer of 2021 when the Argentinean became available in the transfer market as a free agent.

La Pulga was due to sign a new contract with Barcelona that summer when it came to light that the Catalans couldn't offer him a new deal due to their poor finances. A melee ensued, with multiple clubs across the continent vying for Lionel Messi's services.

Inter Milan and AC Milan were linked with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as well. Maldini, who served as the Rossoneri's sporting director at that time, has now shed light on the episode.

Speaking on the PoretCast podcast, as cited by BOLAVIP, the Italian legend said that he was worried that La Pulga would join their eternal rivals.

“For ten days, we tried to bring Messi to Milan, but then we realized it was impossible. It was already too late, but a player like Messi is a spectacle anyone would want to see. When I read he might even join Inter, I was terrified!” said Maldini.

Lionel Messi ultimately went on to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he was reunited with former teammate Neymar. He shared the pitch with the Brazilian and Kylian Mbappe for the next two seasons, winning the league twice, before leaving for Inter Miami in 2023.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been a huge hit at the Chase Stadium since arriving as a free agent in the summer of 2023. The Argentinean hit the ground running with Inter Miami, powering them to the Leagues Cup, the first silverware in their history.

La Pulga continued that form last season, helping them finish at the top of the Eastern Conference table with record points. The Herons subsequently lifted the Supporters' Trophy but faltered in their pursuit of the MLS Cup.

Nevertheless, Messi was adjudged as the MLS MVP for his efforts. The diminutive Argentinean has started the new season on fire, registering three goals and two assists from four games across competitions.

The 37-year-old now has 37 goals and 20 assists from 43 games across competitions for Inter Miami and is the club's record goalscorer. However, his contract is due to expire at the end of this year and he hasn't signed an extension yet.

