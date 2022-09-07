"I am not sure he is the right fit" - Jamie Carragher chooses between Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino for Chelsea managerial post

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claims he would choose Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea's new manager rather than Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter following Thomas Tuchel's sacking.

The German tactician was dismissed by new owner Todd Boehly following a slow start to the season. The final straw appears to have been the shock 1-0 defeat against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League group game.

Sky Sports have claimed that Brighton have given the Blues permission to speak to Potter, but Carragher doesn't see him as the 'right fit'. The Liverpool legend told Sky Sports (as per Metro):

"There’s no doubt he’s one of England’s top coaches because there’s not too many English coaches in the Premier League. You look at the job Graham Potter’s doing right now, you think that Pochettino is out of work and might be easier to get into the club.

"If you asked me, if I was a Chelsea supporter who I’d like to see manage my club, I’d go for Pochettino."

Carragher further added:

"It’s a very ruthless club and I’m not sure he is the right fit – maybe Chelsea are saying they want to do things differently in the future in terms of having a coach in charge rather than a manager or they do things behind the scenes differently."

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino has been out of work since he was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain in the summer despite leading the club to the Ligue 1 title.

Jamie Carragher warns Graham Potter against taking the Chelsea job

Tuchel was sacked less than 18 months after guiding the Blues to their second Champions League title. He also guided the team to a third-place Premier League finish, despite constant off-field issues regarding ownership.

With that in mind, Carragher has warned Potter, who has been dubbed a potential future England manager, against a move to Stamford Bridge. The pundit added:

"If I was Graham Potter, I would find that very hard to believe that they’re going to do things differently. They’ve just got rid of a manager six games into the season. Of course, it’s a huge step up in his managerial career and Chelsea are still one of the top clubs.

"They are still world champions right now, but you fear for Graham Potter that he’ll be in the same boat as every other Chelsea manager has for the last 10 years, unless he gets results instantly they’ll be getting themselves another new manager in 12 months."

