"I was taken by surprise" - Chelsea loanee opens up about being unexpectedly recalled to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea loanee Robert Kenedy has admitted to being surprised after he was recalled by his parent club.

The 25-year-old was on loan in his native Brazil with Flamengo since August last year.

However, due to a lack of consistent playing time, the Blues called him back to Stamford Bridge.

According to local outlet O Dia, the player bid goodbye to his teammates at their training center after he was told that his time in Rio de Janeiro was over.

While preparing to fly back, Kenedy was asked at the airport about the sudden recall and he expressed his surprise.

"I was taken by surprise. I found out yesterday (Tuesday) night around 11 pm. Everything was very fast.

“Chelsea had a contract with Flamengo. They asked me to present myself and I’m presenting myself. It was Flamengo that told me. I’m just fulfilling the contract.”

Another local news outlet, Coluna do Fla, also reported that Kenedy in fact didn't take the news very well.

That's because even though he didn't get enough time to play at Flamengo so far, he was preparing for the pre-season to attain fitness and believed he will thereby finally prove his worth to the side.

It was further reported that Flamengo weren't happy with the development either and even got in contact with the player's agent to reverse the move.

However, the Blues stood firm on their stance and asked the player to return home.

Chelsea are in action against defending champions Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League this weekend.

Can Kenedy revive his Chelsea career?

Kenedy's sudden recall may have surprised the star, but it isn't that much of a surprise considering the defensive crisis the Londoners are facing right now.

Ben Chilwell and Reece James are both out with long-term with injuries while Lyon have also rejected Chelsea's request to bring Emerson back to London.

Kenedy, who signed a new deal with the Pensioners last year, could now get some gametime in manager Thomas Tuchel's five-man backline.

Since joining the Blues in 2015 for £6 million from Brazilian side Fluminese, the winger has made only 16 appearances in the Premier League.

There are reports that he could be set for another loan spell, however, with Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk linked.

If Chelsea are able to recall Emerson before the closure of the winter transfer window, then Kenedy can expect himself to be on the move again.

Edited by Ashwin