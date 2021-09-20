"I have a team that fights" - Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Real Madrid's spectacular win from behind against Valencia

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought victory against Valencia in their La Liga clash at the weekend. Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has praised his team's fighting spirit following the match.

"I have a team that fights, whether they're playing well or badly," the Italian was quoted as saying.

"That is the feeling that I have today. We didn't play well in the first half. We came up with some good counter-attacks, but we were pinned back and when you're pinned back you concede. We were much better in the second half when we stayed fresher," he added.

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior both found the back of the net to help Real Madrid clinch a 2-1 victory at the Mestalla Stadium on Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti went on to praise the duo's influence, also acknowledging the efforts of other forwards.

"[Vinicius and Benzema] are Real Madrid forwards, we are lucky to have them. But I am satisfied with everyone."

"[Eden] Hazard was good, [Eduardo] Camavinga was good. The three forwards were fantastic and then, in the second half, when we were controlling the play, they were very dangerous in the area."

Real Madrid put up a late show to beat Valencia on Sunday

Real Madrid retain top spot in La Liga

Real Madrid continue to rank at the top of the Liga table following their narrow 2-1 victory against Valencia on Sunday. Los Blancos now have 13 points to their name, having won four and drawn one of their five league fixtures so far this season.

They are closely followed by Atletico Madrid, who have bagged 11 points from as many games. Valencia and Real Sociedad complete the top four while Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla occupy the fifth and sixth spots respectively.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's arch rivals Barcelona find themselves in 10th position with seven points so far. It is worth noting that the Catalan giants have two outstanding fixtures. They will play the first one today against Granada.

Up next, Carlo Ancelotti's men will welcome Mallorca to the Santiago Bernabeu on September 22 before taking on Villareal at the same venue three days later. It remains to be seen if they will continue their impressive domestic form in those encounters.

