"I don't think anyone has the will" - Virat Kohli's old comment on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi resurfaces after he announces Test retirement

Virat Kohli was quizzed about the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate in 2019, and he made his choice clear. The Indian cricketer, who has announced his retirement from Test cricket today (May 12), chose the Portuguese superstar over the Argentine.

Speaking to The Times of India, Kohli stated that Ronaldo was the most complete player he has ever watched. He added that Messi was a 'freak,' but he preferred the Al Nassr star because of his drive to be the best. He said via NDTV:

"Tough question. But I would say Cristiano is the most complete player that I have seen. Whether it's the left foot, right foot, speed or dribbling skills, he's amazing. I have not seen a better goal scorer. He revolutionised the sport and everyone followed him. His place is special, but if I had to take only one in my team who will give energy and intensity, it's Cristiano."

"It's a personal preference. Messi is a freak, absolute natural talent, and his ability is second to none. For me, what stands out is the ability or the will to put in the effort in every single minute of the game. Ronaldo's drive separates him from everyone else. Playing at the top level, everyone has talent, but I don't think anyone has the will that he has."

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20 Internationals last year after India won the T20 World Cup. The legendary cricketer was just 770 runs away from completing 10,000 runs in the Test format, and will now ply his trade in the ODI format of the game.

Virat Kohli is up there with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, claimed Ross Taylor

New Zealand's legendary cricketer Ross Taylor was on the 180 Not Out podcast in 2024 when he heaped praise on Virat Kohli. He claimed that the former Indian captain was a global superstar in the world of sports and was on the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said via India Today:

"Players are putting outposts endorsing products and things like that. Who would have thought of that in 2008? Someone like Virat Kohli, who is a superstar in the world of cricket, but is also a global superstar in the world of sports. In terms of Instagram and social media, he's up there with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi! Yeah, I think you are more accessible, I don't think sportsmen are just as critiqued. I think movie stars, Bollywood stars, politicians are all under the microscope now because of social media but I don't think that is a bad thing."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have also revealed that they are edging close to retirement. However, both players are eyeing a place in their national team squads for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and are in talks with their respective clubs to extend their contracts.

