"I think he’d be moving on" - Jamie Carragher claims 28-year-old Chelsea star will leave the club in the summer if the current situation doesn't change

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has opted to start Kai Havertz ahead of Romelu Lukaku at centre-forward in each of the Blues' last few games. Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes the Belgian striker could be forced to leave the club if he continues playing second-fiddle to his German teammate.

Kai Havertz is currently in the form of his life. The 22-year-old played the striker's role in Chelsea's last three Premier League games, finding the back of the net in each of them. It appears though the German has nailed his spot in the team with his impressive performances, but Jammie Carragher believes questions still surround him and Romelu Lukaku.

"It feels to me like this is the first team Kai Havertz has actually had a real role in this team and hasn’t felt like he’s almost taking somebody’s place," the Liverpool legend said on Monday Night Football (via Football.London).

"But I do think there are big questions, still around Havertz, but also [Romelu] Lukaku. If this situation continues with Havertz as the main striker, I don't think you'll see Lukaku at Chelsea next season. I think he’d have to move on. I don’t think he’s a guy you could have on the bench and use him sporadically, I think he’d be moving on."

Jammie Carragher added that Kai Havertz will need to continue his brilliant form in order to maintain his spot in the team. Otherwise, the Blues could go out and sign another striker.

He said:

"But if this is Havertz’s chance in terms of being that central striker and playing week-in week-out, I almost feel from now until the end of the season, he’s got to continue the form he’s in right now. Otherwise Chelsea may go and do what they did in the summer and go and buy another Lukaku or another attacking player."

The German scored for the Blues against Newcastle this weekend

Chelsea going strong despite off-field distrations

It's been a tough ride for the Blues in the last couple of days amid off-field distractions following sanctions placed on them by the UK government. But Thomas Tuchel's men have ensured the distraction does not affect them on the pitch.

They recently earned important victories against Norwich City and Newcastle United in their last two Premier League games. The Londoners will be hoping to maintain their momentum when they face Lille in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 encounters tomorrow.

