×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'I think Pogba is a great option for Real Madrid right now'- Former midfielder gives his verdict on Real Madrid targets

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
224   //    25 Apr 2019, 16:41 IST

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder, Claude Makelele, gave his verdict on the players Los Blancos are linked with. The players include Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba, and Kylian Mbappe.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid endured a terrible campaign which is far below their expectations. Zinedine Zidane is their third coach in the 2018/19 season and the club is reportedly desperate to bring reinforcements in the summer.

Hazard and Pogba are reportedly some of the names in Los Blancos' shortlist. While a move for Mbappe looks almost impossible, the young Frenchman remains one of the hottest property in Europe.

It is crystal clear that Zidane himself is a huge fan of all the three players and each of the players can be an asset to their respective teams. Both Pogba and Hazard has played a pivotal role in United and Chelsea's challenge for a top four spot in the English Premier League whereas Mbappe led PSG to another Ligue 1 title this season.

The Blues' forward has been involved in 29 goals in the Premier League, more than anyone else. Pogba has racked up 13 goals and nine assists in the league whereas Mbappe sits only behind Messi in the race for European Golden shoe.

The heart of the matter

Makelele reveals that he would sign both Pogba and Mbappe at Madrid although the move looks complicated.

In an recent interview, former Madrid midfielder said:

"I love both. I would sign both if I could but it is complicated because I don't think they (PSG) would let him go right now."
"I think Pogba is a great option for Real Madrid right now. At United, he has to do everything and at Madrid he would be well supported."
Advertisement
"(Eden) Hazard has the same problem as Pogba - he has to do everything at Chelsea."
"If he joins Madrid it would be different because he would have other quality teammates and his role would be more specific."

What's next?

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid can get all their targets in the summer but securing all three stars is highly unlikely.

Los Blancos will face Getafe next in the LaLiga.


Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Paul Pogba Kylian Mbappe Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Advertisement
€50 million Brazilian superstar agrees to join Real Madrid, Serie A superstar on the verge of joining Chelsea, Chelsea superstar joins Atletico Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 21 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid ready to sell Manchester United transfer target for €75m, Chelsea midfielder wants to leave the club and more: Transfer Roundup, 3 February 2019
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Transfer News: Two Premier League superstars are the priority for Real Madrid this summer
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-10: What does Pulisic's transfer to Chelsea entail for Hazard and Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: 5 Reasons Paul Pogba could actually move to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Eden Hazard should make a move to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid star joins Chelsea on a season-long loan
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid eye stunning player+cash deal for €180m superstar, Juventus to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with former Real Madrid teammate, and more: Transfer Roundup, 2nd February 2019
RELATED STORY
How Eden Hazard's potential arrival will influence Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea superstar 'inching ever closer' to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us