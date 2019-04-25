'I think Pogba is a great option for Real Madrid right now'- Former midfielder gives his verdict on Real Madrid targets

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder, Claude Makelele, gave his verdict on the players Los Blancos are linked with. The players include Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba, and Kylian Mbappe.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid endured a terrible campaign which is far below their expectations. Zinedine Zidane is their third coach in the 2018/19 season and the club is reportedly desperate to bring reinforcements in the summer.

Hazard and Pogba are reportedly some of the names in Los Blancos' shortlist. While a move for Mbappe looks almost impossible, the young Frenchman remains one of the hottest property in Europe.

It is crystal clear that Zidane himself is a huge fan of all the three players and each of the players can be an asset to their respective teams. Both Pogba and Hazard has played a pivotal role in United and Chelsea's challenge for a top four spot in the English Premier League whereas Mbappe led PSG to another Ligue 1 title this season.

The Blues' forward has been involved in 29 goals in the Premier League, more than anyone else. Pogba has racked up 13 goals and nine assists in the league whereas Mbappe sits only behind Messi in the race for European Golden shoe.

The heart of the matter

Makelele reveals that he would sign both Pogba and Mbappe at Madrid although the move looks complicated.

In an recent interview, former Madrid midfielder said:

"I love both. I would sign both if I could but it is complicated because I don't think they (PSG) would let him go right now."

"I think Pogba is a great option for Real Madrid right now. At United, he has to do everything and at Madrid he would be well supported."

"(Eden) Hazard has the same problem as Pogba - he has to do everything at Chelsea."

"If he joins Madrid it would be different because he would have other quality teammates and his role would be more specific."

What's next?

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid can get all their targets in the summer but securing all three stars is highly unlikely.

Los Blancos will face Getafe next in the LaLiga.