"I think their quality will shine" - Joleon Lescott predicts winner of Brentford vs Tottenham

Former Manchester City defender turned pundit Joleon Lescott has backed Tottenham Hotspur to see off Brentford in their clash on December 26.

Premier League football resumes on Boxing Day following a six-week hiatus due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur will be up against Thomas Frank's Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday.

Lescott has claimed that Brentford could make life difficult for Spurs as they have done for a number of big clubs.

However, the former England defender has backed Conte's side to secure a 1-2 win thanks to the sheer quality of the squad. He told Livescore.com:

"Brentford might be another team that wanted to carry on, given they dispatched champions Manchester City in their last Premier League game. Antonio Conte will be determined to ensure his Tottenham side begin in the right way after the break."

He added:

"I’m going to have to go for a Spurs win. I think their quality will shine through in their first game back."

The Spurs Watch @TheSpursWatch Antonio Conte has suggested he will only select players who were not involved in the World Cup for Tottenham’s Boxing Day fixture against Brentford.

Tottenham Hotspur find themselves fourth in the Premier League table ahead of the league's restart.

They are eight points behind league leaders and arch-rivals Arsenal and three behind reigning champions Manchester City but have played one more game.

However, Conte's side have struggled for consistency and have lost three of their last five league games.

Meanwhile, Brentford are currently 10th in the table and have been the giant killers this campaign. The Bees won 4-0 against Manchester United and 2-1 against Manchester City just ahead of the break.

Tottenham Hotspur offered chance to sign 22-year-old Brazilian attacker in January

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Olympique Lyonnais attacker Tete.

However, fellow Premier League giants Arsenal and Newcastle United have also been offered the Brazilian attacker's services.

Tete's parent club Shakhtar Donetsk are looking to sell the forward. He has become surplus to requirements at Lyon following the appointment of Laurent Blanc.

A number of Premier League teams have been offered the chance to sign Tete - West Ham, Tottenham, Newcastle & Arsenal among them.



Lyon going in another direction, Tete's contract up at Shakhtar end of Dec 2023.



✍️ w /@90min_Football



90min.com/posts/tete-off… A number of Premier League teams have been offered the chance to sign Tete - West Ham, Tottenham, Newcastle & Arsenal among them.Lyon going in another direction, Tete's contract up at Shakhtar end of Dec 2023.✍️ w / @GraemeBailey 🚨 A number of Premier League teams have been offered the chance to sign Tete - West Ham, Tottenham, Newcastle & Arsenal among them.Lyon going in another direction, Tete's contract up at Shakhtar end of Dec 2023.✍️ w /@GraemeBailey | @90min_Football90min.com/posts/tete-off…

The 22-year-old has impressed for Lyon since his switch to the Groupama Stadium on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk in March.

He has scored five goals and provided three assists in 13 games this season for Les Gones but new manager Blanc does not fancy the Brazilian.

The Brazilian attacker has just six months remaining on his current deal. This has increased the pressure on the Ukrainian giants to sell him before the end of the season.

Tete is a versatile attacker who is capable of playing across the front three but is most comfortable on the right flank. He registered seven goals and eight assists in 24 games for Lyon this season.

