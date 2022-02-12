"I think he is ready to play now" - Real Madrid manager Ancelotti provides crucial update about 32-year-old superstar ahead of Villarreal and PSG clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has provided an update on Gareth Bale's fitness. Ahead of La Liga clash against Villarreal and UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Ancelotti needs all his players ready to fire.

The Welshman has made just three appearances for Los Blancos this season, all in the league. The 32-year-old has suffered a series of injuries throughout the campaign and then spent time on the sidelines due to Covid-19 as well. But he now seems to have achieved full fitness.

Real Madrid have two crucial away games coming up. They travel to Estadio de la Ceramica to face Villarreal on Saturday before traveling to Paris for a Tuesday night fixture against PSG. And Ancelotti has been boosted by Bale's return to fitness at a good time.

“I have a very good personal relationship with him. He’s training well, but it’s one thing to do well in training and another to do well in a match. People might ask why I haven’t put him on yet, but in the past two weeks he is now training with more intensity so I think he is ready to play now,” Ancelotti told the media aheaad of the Villarreal clash.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provides Karim Benzema fitness update

Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - La Liga Santander

Benzema has missed Real Madrid's last three matches across competitions due to a hamstring injury, but as Ancelotti revealed, he seems to be nearing fitness. A decision on the Frenchman's availability for the PSG encounter will only be taken on Sunday or Monday.

“Benzema is working on his own and we have to wait to see how he does when he trains with the team on Sunday or Monday. But, I won’t know until Sunday or Monday. But, his feeling, my feeling and the doctors’ feeling is positive. The priority is the player’s health. There won’t be any risks. If he plays on Tuesday then it’ll be because there is zero risk. If there is the slightest risk then we won’t take it,” Ancelotti said.

The Los Blancos manager hinted that Luka Jovic will take Benzema's place in the squad, but could miss out if they decide to play 'possession-based football'.

“Jović is a lot better. He is recovering well after COVID-19. It’s probable that he’ll play tomorrow, but that’ll depend on how we want to play. If we want a striker who is better in the penalty area then we’ll go for him, but if we opt for a more possession-based football then we’ll pick others,” the Italian tactician added.

