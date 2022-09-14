"I think he really could suit Graham Potter" - Journalist believes Chelsea midfielder is perfect for the new system

Journalist Tom Barclay believes Conor Gallagher would fit well into new Chelsea boss Graham Potter's plans.

Gallagher returned to Stamford Bridge at the start of the 2022-23 season after a successful loan spell at Crystal Palace. In 34 Premier League matches last campaign, the midfielder recorded eight goals and three assists for the Eagles.

However, his return to Chelsea hasn't been the best so far. His form under former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel was inconsistent, but Barclay believes it could improve under new boss Potter. The Sun journalist told GiveMeSport:

“He has played, even with that red card. There has obviously been a change of manager now and Graham Potter has come in.”

Barclay added:

“It’s up to him to win Potter over, as it’ll be for all of the Chelsea players. But, when you actually look at Gallagher’s attributes, I think he really could suit Graham Potter.”

Gallagher played only six minutes across his side's first two league fixtures before starting their third match in a sobering 3-0 defeat against Leeds United.

The Englishman was named in the playing XI once again for their match against Leicester City, but was sent off after just 28 minutes. He then played 60 minutes during their derby win against West Ham United, which was former Tuchel's last Premier League match in charge of the Blues.

Gallagher was left on the bench for his side's UEFA Champions League opener, a 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb. He is yet to register a goal or assist this season.

Graham Potter begins reign as Chelsea boss with clash against RB Salzburg

Potter was expected to make his bow as Chelsea boss in their Premier League match against upbeat Fulham last weekend. However, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II saw no fixtures played across the English football pyramid.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion boss will consequently take charge of his first match on Wednesday (September 14) in the Champions League. The Blues will take on Red Bull Salzburg at Stamford Bridge.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides, with Salzburg in better form than their more-fancied opponents. The Austrian outfit picked up a respectable 1-1 draw against AC Milan at home in their Champions League opener. They then thrashed SV Ried 3-0 in the Austrian Bundesliga over the weekend.

Salzburg are currently top of their league standings with 21 points from eight matches. Chelsea, meanwhile, are sixth in the Premier League with 10 points after six matches.

