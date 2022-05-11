"I think right now, there is jeopardy" - Jamie Carragher reveals key factor which could play a part in the Premier League title race between Liverpool and Manchester City

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool can still win an unprecedented quadruple this season after they went level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City following their victory at Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp's side were far from their best during the clash at Villa Park, as they trailed after three minutes when Douglas Luiz capitalized on some poor defending.

Joel Matip equalized soon after, before a sensational header from Sadio Mane just after the hour mark gave the Reds a crucial three points.

The Champions League finalists are now only behind Manchester City on goal difference, although Pep Guardiola's team do have a game in hand. However, Carragher believes his former club are in a great position, as he told Sky Sports (via the Liverpool Echo):

"(Liverpool) are in a great position. Obviously City are in pole position, but the fact that Liverpool can now sit back in terms of the league games and just watch how City do for the next two games, I think in some ways that could determine how Jurgen Klopp goes next week at Southampton away.

"I think if Manchester City win their next two games they have one hand on the title, and I think Liverpool have then got to start thinking about the Champions League final and making sure players don’t get injured.

"I think right now, there is jeopardy in those two away games for City and that they could drop points. I think there could be a draw in one of those two away games."

City's 5-0 victory over Newcastle in their previous encounter came at a cost, as Guardiola confirmed (as per iNews) that a key defensive trio would miss the remainder of the season.

Ruben Dias limped off during the triumph at the Etihad Stadium, while Kyle Walker and John Stones have also been confirmed as absentees for their final three games.

Nathan Ake is also a doubt for their upcoming trip to Wolves, which would leave the Sky Blues with just three senior defenders. Following the win over Newcastle, Guardiola claimed:

“In this situation it is not a problem. If Rodri has to play in that position it is not a problem, or if it’s someone from the academy.

“We have 13 players and a half for these games and everyone has to do more and more to help our absence. We arrive with problems and that’s all.”

Meanwhile, the Reds' quadruple hopes were dented as first-choice defensive midfielder Fabinho was brought off in the first-half of the win at Villa Park due to a hamstring injury. The Brazilian is now a doubt for the upcoming FA Cup and Champions League finals.

