"I am not having this" - Former Arsenal player hits out at Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for 'making a mountain out of a molehill'

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell has dismissed the idea that Manchester City are suffering from a defensive injury crisis.

City right-back Kyle Walker will miss the next few weeks due to a groin injury, while John Stones is also absent. Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte are still recovering from knocks, with Pep Guardiola playing a different back four in their previous eight fixtures.

Manchester City currently lie second, a point away from leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table, and face a daunting trip to Liverpool in their next game. As per The Mail, Guardiola has claimed that his team have an injury crisis in defense.

However, Campbell has very little sympathy for the Manchester City boss, as the former Arsenal striker told Football Insider:

“Listen, they have got lots of versatile players. I am not having this. Let’s not pretend like they are struggling. If Man City are struggling, what are some of the other clubs. They are not struggling. Injuries happen at every club. They have such a big, flexible squad. Everyone was concerned when Rodri and Phillips were injured but [Ilkay] Gundogan went in there and bossed it."

He added:

“The richer get richer but claim to be poor. That is Guardiola in a nutshell. He is a smart man but I see through it. City have a world-class squad and a world-class academy. Get one of the youngsters in there if you need to. Do not worry about it.”

Roy Keane believes Arsenal are 'the biggest challengers' to Manchester City this season

Following a devastating conclusion to last season, Arsenal are flying in the Premier League this term, winning eight of their nine games so far.

The Gunners look to be the likeliest team to stop Manchester City winning their third consecutive top-flight title.

Roy Keane is impressed by their turnaround this season as the Manchester United legend told Sky Sports (per The Mail):

"They are playing with confidence, they have got some physicality. They have good experience in midfield and young players full of talent. They are scoring goals, they have an electric ground and at the moment they are the biggest challenge to Man City."

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher also stated how impressed he has been with the Gunners this season and especially with manager Mikel Arteta. He stated:

"I love the energy in the stadium right now and that isn't something I have seen in this job looking at Arsenal. You can just feel something. I think Arteta is fantastic in terms of how he gets his team playing but tactically he is really good."

