'I trained because I had to, CR7 does it because he loves it': Brazilian legend Ronaldo on how they're different

Brazilian legend Ronaldo has explained the footballing differences between himself and Portuguese and Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo, amid comparisons between the two.

Both Ronaldos have played for Real Madrid before and have established themselves as legends in football.

While they both share the same name, the Brazilian icon refuses to weigh in on the 'real Ronaldo argument' and insists that he is different from his namesake.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo has explained how different he is from the Juventus star while stating that while their goal was the same, he had a different way of approaching it: "We are different in terms of our position on the field and our way of interpreting the game, even if Cristiano does now play in a more central position."

"He has a different way of approaching the goal with respect to how I did, even if our goal was the same."

He added, "I think we are maybe equal in our desire to score goals but it is no coincidence that Cristiano has reached 33 years of age in this kind of form."

"There are so few players who take care of their body like he does and still has so much desire to improve. I'm not saying the way we approach training is completely opposite but it is certainly different. I trained because I had to, he does it because he loves it," said the World Cup winner.

The former Los Blancos man further said, "We are nine years apart but the years in which we played are very different. I don't want to say that the time I played in was more difficult but we faced different situations with different teams."

Juventus sit comfortably at the top of the Serie A table and are set to face Young Boys in a UEFA Champions League game next Thursday.

