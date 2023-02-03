"I don't understand how it's possible" – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp puzzled by Chelsea's spending

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his confusion about Chelsea's free-spending recruitment strategy in the transfer market.

Since Clearlake Capital's takeover last May, the west London side have been on a spending spree unlike any other. The club added nine 10 players to their squad last summer for a combined fee of £260 million.

Chelsea also splashed over £310 million to sign eight players during the recently concluded winter transfer window. The club roped in the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Benoit Badiashile, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and Malo Gusto, while also snapping up Joao Felix on a loan switch.

Speaking at a recent pre-match press conference, Klopp shared his two cents on Chelsea's spending in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He said:

"I'll say nothing without my lawyer. I don't understand this part of the business but it's obviously a big number. They are all really good players, so congratulations to them. I don't understand how it's possible though, but it's really not for me to explain how it works."

Liverpool, on the other hand, added just one new player to their squad in January. The club roped in Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee of £37 million to bolster their injury-stricken offensive ranks.

When asked for an update on his team's injuries, Klopp responded:

"Generally, it's looking better. [Diogo] Jota had a full session with the team this week. I think he will be pretty much back in training next week. Bobby [Firmino] is getting closer. Luis [Diaz] is running now, but it will take a few weeks. Ibou [Konate] is out. Virgil [van Dijk] is getting closer, but not ready for the game [against Wolverhampton Wanderers]. Nothing else but there are still two hours until training."

Liverpool are next set to face 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League away encounter on Saturday (February 4).

Jose Enrique urges Liverpool to take a leaf out of Chelsea's book to snap up top target

Taking to Instagram, ex-Liverpool defender Jose Enrique claimed that the Reds should attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham by offering him a long-term deal like Chelsea. He wrote:

"I believe he is going to City or the only way we sign him it will be if he is happy to [not] play European football next season and do what Chelsea is doing. Offer him a very long-term contract and like this, you pay the fee yearly and is not as much for the Financial Fair Play."

Bellingham, 19, is reportedly valued at a fee north of £130 million.

