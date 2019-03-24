'I've got to congratulate Real Madrid for signing him because half of Europe wanted him'- Brazil star on Los Blancos' new signing

Brazil v Panama - International Friendly

What's the story?

Brazil and Real Madrid midfielder, Casemiro, heaped praise on his compatriot Eder Militao, stating that he should congratulate Los Blancos for securing the services of the young defender.

In case you didn't know...

Eder Militao is the first signing of Real Madrid this window, which was officially announced on 14th March.

The 21-year-old Brazilian center-back has earned comparisons with Sergio Ramos for more than one trait being similar to the legendary Real Madrid defender. Like Ramos, Militao initially was a right full-back, but shifted his position to a center-back as per the requirements of the club.

Moreover, Militao's heading ability from set-pieces is brilliant, which makes him more than just a defensive asset. It is no wonder that he is the most expensive defender in Los Blancos' rich history as the Spanish giants paid Porto €50 million to secure his services.

Militao will continue featuring for Porto till the end of this season and will join Madrid for the 2019/20 season.

On the other hand, Casemiro remains a pivotal piece for Real Madrid despite the Spanish giants' abysmal season.

The heart of the matter

Both Casemiro and Militao were starters for Brazil as they drew with Panama in an International friendly last night. Casemiro was quick to heap praise on his fellow Brazilian, who will be his future club teammate after this summer.

Casemiro is very excited about this transfer: "Congratulations to Real Madrid on signing Militao!"https://t.co/h3V5lfP8qN pic.twitter.com/TcUBinL6ni — AS English (@English_AS) March 23, 2019

"I've got to congratulate Real Madrid for signing him because half of Europe wanted him. Militao has earned the right to play at the best club in the world and he'll be very welcome next season" Casemiro told reporters after the match, as quoted by AS.

Moreover, the Brazilian defensive midfielder did not question Militao's professionalism.

"He's with Porto, they're playing in several competitions and I'm sure he's focused on Porto", Casemiro added.

What's next?

Brazil will take on the Czech Republic before both Militao and Casemiro feature for their respective clubs after the International break. Porto will face on Braga while Real Madrid host Huesca in their respective leagues after the break.

Both Militao and Casemiro are set to feature in the upcoming matches.

