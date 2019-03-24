×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'I've got to congratulate Real Madrid for signing him because half of Europe wanted him'- Brazil star on Los Blancos' new signing

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
1.29K   //    24 Mar 2019, 13:27 IST
Brazil v Panama - International Friendly
Brazil v Panama - International Friendly

What's the story?

Brazil and Real Madrid midfielder, Casemiro, heaped praise on his compatriot Eder Militao, stating that he should congratulate Los Blancos for securing the services of the young defender.

In case you didn't know...

Eder Militao is the first signing of Real Madrid this window, which was officially announced on 14th March.

The 21-year-old Brazilian center-back has earned comparisons with Sergio Ramos for more than one trait being similar to the legendary Real Madrid defender. Like Ramos, Militao initially was a right full-back, but shifted his position to a center-back as per the requirements of the club.

Moreover, Militao's heading ability from set-pieces is brilliant, which makes him more than just a defensive asset. It is no wonder that he is the most expensive defender in Los Blancos' rich history as the Spanish giants paid Porto €50 million to secure his services.

Militao will continue featuring for Porto till the end of this season and will join Madrid for the 2019/20 season.

On the other hand, Casemiro remains a pivotal piece for Real Madrid despite the Spanish giants' abysmal season.

The heart of the matter

Both Casemiro and Militao were starters for Brazil as they drew with Panama in an International friendly last night. Casemiro was quick to heap praise on his fellow Brazilian, who will be his future club teammate after this summer.

"I've got to congratulate Real Madrid for signing him because half of Europe wanted him. Militao has earned the right to play at the best club in the world and he'll be very welcome next season" Casemiro told reporters after the match, as quoted by AS.
Advertisement

Moreover, the Brazilian defensive midfielder did not question Militao's professionalism.

 "He's with Porto, they're playing in several competitions and I'm sure he's focused on Porto", Casemiro added.

What's next?

Brazil will take on the Czech Republic before both Militao and Casemiro feature for their respective clubs after the International break. Porto will face on Braga while Real Madrid host Huesca in their respective leagues after the break.

Both Militao and Casemiro are set to feature in the upcoming matches.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Brazil Football Casemiro Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
6 Greatest Brazilians to play for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos reported to have completed signing of star Porto defender
RELATED STORY
Half of Europe wanted him – Casemiro praises Madrid's Militao capture
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: How Vinícius Jr. is filling the Cristiano Ronaldo void at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer rumours: 7 stars who are likely to join Los Blancos after the return of Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest strikers of all time
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid set to battle AC Milan for €50M rated midfielder after signing Porto's Militao
RELATED STORY
3 Galactico replacements for Casemiro at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: Top 15 Worst Signings ever
RELATED STORY
LaLiga news: Real Madrid agree deal to sign Premier League star, Barcelona to announce new signing and more – 5th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
30 Mar GIR ATH 01:30 AM Girona vs Athletic Club
30 Mar GET LEG 05:30 PM Getafe vs Leganés
30 Mar BAR ESP 08:45 PM Barcelona vs Espanyol
30 Mar CEL VIL 11:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Villarreal
31 Mar DEP ATL 01:15 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid
31 Mar LEV EIB 03:30 PM Levante vs Eibar
31 Mar RAY REA 05:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis
31 Mar SEV VAL 07:45 PM Sevilla vs Valencia
31 Mar REA REA 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad
01 Apr REA HUE 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us