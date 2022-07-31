"I want to stay of course" - Liverpool star breaks silence on future amid transfer rumors 

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has claimed that he doesn't intend to leave the club, amid rumors linking him with a move to Juventus in the ongoing transfer window.

Firmino, who is in the final year of his contract at Anfield, has been a core part of Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp's gegenpressing regime for the past six years. Since his arrival from Hoffenheim for £29 million in the summer of 2015, he has helped the club lift seven trophies.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Firmino has attracted a £19.5 million bid from Juventus this summer, but the 30-year-old has recently put the rumors to rest. Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil, he said:

"I love this team, this city and the fans. I'm here. I want to stay of course."

Firmino started for his team in Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday, July 30. He featured for 59 minutes before being substituted off for new signing Darwin Nunez.

Firmino started just 17 matches for the Reds last season and the Uruguayan's arrival might send 30-year-old down the pecking order at Anfield next season.

So far, the hard-working forward has registered 98 goals and 74 assists in 327 appearances across all competitions for the Reds. He scored 11 goals and provided five assists in all tournaments last season.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition While Juventus are monitoring Roberto Firmino’s situation, Jurgen Klopp is determined to keep the forward at Anfield and unless a “giant offer” arrives with guaranteed minutes that would unsettle the Brazilian, he is set to stay. [ @GoalBR While Juventus are monitoring Roberto Firmino’s situation, Jurgen Klopp is determined to keep the forward at Anfield and unless a “giant offer” arrives with guaranteed minutes that would unsettle the Brazilian, he is set to stay. [@GoalBR] https://t.co/Hv3y5IbZDI

Speaking to The Guardian, Klopp labeled Firmino as the heart and soul of the Premier League club. He said:

"Bobby is crucial for us, the heart and soul of this team, the way we played in the last years was only possible because of Bobby. That's why I'm really happy he was able to train for the majority of the time in pre-season. There is no doubt about Bobby's quality. All the rest we will see how this year goes but he is essential for us."

Liverpool are scheduled to open their 2022-23 Premier League campaign away from home against Fulham on August 6.

Liverpool interested to sign Martin Terrier

According to L'Equipe (via GFFN), Liverpool have identified Rennes forward Martin Terrier as a potential replacement for Firmino. The report also added that Rennes are open to offers in the region of £34 million.

Terrier finished as the third-highest scorer in Ligue 1 last season with 21 goals in 37 matches. The 25-year-old, who has also been linked with West Ham United and Leeds United, also registered seven assists in 45 matches across all tournaments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far