“I want you to think you’re better than him” - When ex-Manchester United star revealed how Alex Ferguson wanted him to take Cristiano Ronaldo’s spot

Former Manchester United forward Robbie Brady was once reprimanded by Sir Alex Ferguson for an episode involving Cristiano Ronaldo. The incident apparently occurred at the club canteen during their time together at Old Trafford.

The Irishman joined the Red Devils as a 16-year-old in 2008, and was initially drafted into the youth team. The Portuguese superstar, meanwhile, was already a household name during that time.

According to the Irish Times, Brady was in the queue at the club canteen one day when he allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to cut in front of him. Speaking last year to The Daily Star, the Irishman stated that he initially didn't think much of the incident.

“I invited him to join the queue in front of me, and thought no more of it," said Brady.

However, former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was in the vicinity when the matter unfolded and didn't approve of the event. The legendary Scot apparently urged Brady to consider himself on par with the Portuguese.

“'I want you to think you’re better than him. I want you to believe that you can take his place in the team. I don’t want you to be subservient to him, don’t do it again.'"

Brady, unfortunately, didn't leave up to expectations with the Red Devils. The player managed just one appearance with Manchester United's senior side.

Brady was shipped off to Hull City, initially on loan, before the move was made permanent in 2013. He currently plies his trade with Championship side Preston North End.

How many goals did Cristiano Ronaldo score for Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo initially joined Manchester United in the summer of 2003 as a highly rated teenager. The Portuguese would go on to spend six seasons at Old Trafford, where he was shaped into one of the best players in the world.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner would rack up 118 goals and 63 assists from 292 games for the Premier League giants under Sir Alex Ferguson. Ronaldo left the Red Devils in the summer of 2009 to move to Real Madrid.

The Portuguese superstar spent nine seasons with Los Blancos and three more at Juventus before returning to Manchester United in 2021. However, his second stint didn't live up to expectations, and the 40-year-old left in December 2022 to join Al-Nassr. By then, Cristiano Ronaldo had registered 145 goals and 64 assists from 346 games for the Red Devils in his career.

