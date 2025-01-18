"I want you to think you’re better than him"- When ex-Manchester United star shared what Alex Ferguson told him for being 'polite' to Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United player Robbie Brady once recalled an incident during his time at Old Trafford that made Sir Alex Ferguson deliver a self-belief sermon to him. The legendary United manager admonished Brady for being polite to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Brady, then a youth player at the club, recounted how one ordinary day turned into an unforgettable lesson. He was waiting in the canteen queue for his lunch when Cristiano Ronaldo, fresh from a shower, walked towards him.

Seeing Ronaldo approach, the young Irishman decided to show courtesy and let the Portuguese star go ahead of him.

"I thought I was being polite," Brady recalled (via Daily Star). "I invited him to join the queue in front of me and thought no more of it. "

Trending

However, as Brady left the canteen, he was summoned by Sir Alex Ferguson. The legendary manager had noticed the exchange and was not impressed by the young player’s gesture. Ferguson was quick to confront Brady and use the moment as a teaching opportunity.

In a stern tone, Ferguson asked Brady why he had let Ronaldo skip ahead in the queue. When Brady explained that he was simply being polite, the manager launched into a fiery lecture.

"I want you to think you’re better than him," Ferguson said. "I want you to believe that you can take his place in the team. I don’t want you to be subservient to him. Don’t do it again."

Brady joined Manchester United's academy at 16, but was never fully integrated into the club's senior team. His sole appearance for the first team came as a substitute in a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United during a Carabao Cup match in 2012. He currently plies his trade with EFL Championship side Preston North End.

"Life goes on" – When Cristiano Ronaldo said he’s a better man after 'bad phase' at Manchester United

Back in 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he has learned from the unpleasantness which led to his second stint at Manchester United coming to an unexpected end. The Portuguese icon wasn’t pleased with his lack of game time under then manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo blasted Manchester United’s hierarchy in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, which led to his contract being mutually terminated by the club.

A few months after leaving Old Trafford, he claimed he had gotten over the situation in the pre-match conference of Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Liechtenstein.

"I have no problem saying I had a bad phase of my career, but there's no time for regrets. Life goes on and, doing well or not, it was part of my growth. When we are at the top of the mountain, we often cannot see what is below."

"Now, I'm more prepared and learning that was important, because I had never been through this, like in the last few months. Now I'm a better man."

Cristiano Ronaldo currently plies his trade with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback